Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
Xetra
15.05.24
17:29 Uhr
22,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
TecDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,11022,14017:49
22,11022,14017:49
ACCESSWIRE
15.05.2024 | 17:38
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

T-Mobile: Improving Access to Healthcare With 5G-Powered Technology

By Ryan James, PhD, co-founder, CEO and CTO of Dopl Technologies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / T-Mobile

High quality healthcare should be available to everyone. Unfortunately, insurmountable barriers keep many patients from accessing the healthcare that they need.

One of the largest barriers for millions of people in the United States is distance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rural areas have higher mortality rates than urban areas for all of the top 10 leading causes of death. A contributing factor is that specialists who diagnose and treat diseases are concentrated in urban areas, forcing rural patients to travel long distances, receive care late, or forgo care altogether -- and the gap is widening as healthcare becomes more specialized.

Dopl is closing the gap by removing distance from the equation using T-Mobile's 5G network.

Dopl's mission is equal access to healthcare. We're optimizing healthcare delivery through our platform for telerobotic procedures - starting with non-invasive ultrasounds - by enabling specialists to provide care to patients in a different location via a robotic arm.

As seen in the video above, T-Mobile's 5G network helps us reach patients with the greatest need by providing reliable networking in remote areas. In addition, 5G has enabled us to evolve our telerobotic platform into a mobile solution that can bring high quality healthcare anywhere, including moving vehicles on land, at sea and in space.

We are also very interested in the prospect of network slicing, and T-Mobile is the only wireless operator bringing that technology to life at the scale that we need today. Network slicing will be key for a number of reasons.

  • Security - With network slicing and T-Mobile's SASE solution, we can mitigate the risk of a data breach.
  • Reliability - Network slicing will allow us to isolate our traffic, reducing congestion during periods of high network activity.
  • Latency - Using network slicing we can minimize latency to make interactions between the remote specialist and robotic arm virtually real-time.

Everyone deserves access to high quality healthcare. Dopl, using T-Mobile's 5G network, is delivering conveniently accessible, high-quality care to patients in underserved communities. We are so excited extend the reach of specialists with the help of T-Mobile's team to bring life-saving technology to people who need it the most.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.