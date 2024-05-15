NEURONES: organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st quarter 2024 revenues Nanterre, May 15, 2024 (after trading)

Organic growth up 8.6% in 1st quarter 2024

(in millions of euros) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Growth of which organic Revenues 187.1 204.9 up 9.5% up 8.6%

Achievements

In a market that remains buoyant - driven by digital, data, cloud and cybersecurity - the Group's organic growth was up 8.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating profit (*) totaled 10.2% of revenues.

With regard to the 2023 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial situation has not changed significantly.

Outlook

With constant structures, NEURONES forecasts the following for 2024:

close to €800m in revenues,

operating profit of around 9.5%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.8% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 6,900 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations make their transition to a digital and sustainable economy, implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris



Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr (mailto:jpbrutin@oconnection.fr)





NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)

Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)



Attachment