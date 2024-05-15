Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Provides Update on Cease Trade Order and Announces Resultant Possible Late Filing of Q1 Interim Financial Statements and MCTO Application

Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is providing an update on the status of the cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on May 7, 2024, the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), under National Policy 11-207, following the Company's failure to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Annual Filings"). Under National Instrument 51-102, the Required Annual Filings were required to be made by April 29, 2024.

Management of the Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to complete the Required Annual Filings, at which time it expects the CTO to be lifted within two days following filing. The Company expects the Required Annual Filings to be completed on or around May 31, 2024.

There is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

As a result of the delay in filing the Required Annual Filings, the Company expects that it will be unable to file its interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, its management's discussion and analysis of financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and related filings (collectively, the "Required Interim Filings") by the May 31, 2024 filing deadline.

The Corporation has applied to the OSC for a management cease trade order (an "MCTO") in respect of the delay in filing of the Required Interim Filings.

If the MCTO is granted, the Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Required Interim Filings have not been filed. During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Directors will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

The Company will provide an update on its application of the MCTO in an upcoming news release.

The Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Required Annual Filings and/or Required Interim Filings is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release. The Company does not have any information at this time regarding any anticipated specified default subsequent to the default in filing the Required Annual Filings and Required Interim Filings. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings and there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company focused on gold projects in South America. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing it's 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias Heap Leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier Iron Ore and Vanadium project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces contributing to the decarbonisation of the industry and the achievement of SDG goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

Disclaimer

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado and the completion and filing of the Annual Filings. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cerrado Gold Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com