Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Maxwell Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical drug platform company focused on developing biomimetic therapeutics that improve upon natural immune system peptides, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer J. Scotch McClure was named to The Healthcare Technology Report's list of the Top 25 Executives in Biotechnology for 2024. The annual list recognizes the most accomplished executives in the biotech industry.

Selections were based on nomination submissions as well as research on industry leading companies inclusive of their recent and long term performance, technological advancements, scientific leadership, and organizational strength, among other factors. Read the full report here.

Founded in 2016 by McClure, Maxwell is a preclinical stage biotechnology company targeting viruses, as well as drug-resistant bacteria, fungi, and biofilms. These are the most difficult-to-treat pathogens that cause many currently untreatable infectious diseases. McClure, working alongside highly experienced bioengineering and chemistry professors, co-invented a new type of molecule able to selectively target pathogens without disrupting the commensal microbiome.

Under McClure's leadership, Maxwell has grown from a scrappy biotechnology startup to a company heading into FDA clinical trials, working with large corporations to develop innovative new anti-infective coatings, and developing new drugs with the US Army to fight Ebola and other dangerous pathogens.

Reflecting on receiving this award for Maxwell's rapid growth, McClure noted: "The team at Maxwell has responded to every challenge with incredible tenacity, often in the face of impossibly complex challenges; and "Keep It Simple" has been our secret weapon. Simple, well-executed ideas often outshine complex ones that are difficult to implement. World-changing innovation never happens overnight, it's a process. Steady progress over decades is actually much more transformative, and is absolutely required to foster global adoption. Creating a better tomorrow often means working patiently every day for years to create that new day."

About Maxwell Biosciences

Founded in 2016, Maxwell Biosciences is a pre-clinical drug platform company that develops biomimetic therapeutics - synthetic compounds that mimic and improve upon natural immune system peptides. Inspired by nature, these small molecules have been shown to be effective against Ebola, pan-coronavirus, pan-Influenza A (avian flu, swine flu, and human flu). The compounds are highly potent in destroying not just viruses, but also all tested bacteria, fungi and biofilms - often with a single molecule, while safely avoiding healthy cells. This "One Drug for Many Bugs" technology has been shown to be well-tolerated in human tissues in vitro, and in multiple animal studies, are shelf-stable and do not require a cold-chain. The compounds imitate key components of the immune system, humanity's greatest asset in fighting disease. Maxwell's technology is protected by numerous granted and pending patents and is led by a world-class team of scientists, military veterans, and experienced life science executives. To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit MaxwellBiosciences.com, or follow us on X.

