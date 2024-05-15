Powering Salesforce Digital Transformation: Gearset Introduces New CI/CD Functionality at the Gartner® Application & Business Solutions Summit 2024

Gearset's ground-breaking Long Term Projects In Pipelines accelerates Salesforce digital transformation, furthering Gearset's established CI/CD offering for enterprises.

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner Application & Business Solutions Summit -- Gearset , the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, today announced its new CI/CD solution, Long Term Projects in Pipelines, at the Gartner Application & Business Solutions Summit 2024. The offering will accelerate Salesforce digital transformation for enterprises and expand the capabilities of Gearset's comprehensive Salesforce DevOps platform.

Long-term development projects (LTPs) are essential for enterprises undertaking digital transformation with Salesforce. However, major projects spanning weeks and months inevitably become out of sync with daily operations, leading to conflicts that block critical releases. With other solutions, teams turn to manual workarounds and risk unsafe 'big bang' releases, wasting thousands of hours and preventing enterprises from realizing a return on their CRM investment.

Integrated into the Gearset CI/CD Pipelines solution, the new LTPs functionality is the first to market that allows teams to deliver parallel projects on one release pipeline. Long Term Projects in Pipelines empowers Salesforce teams to deliver digital transformation initiatives quickly and securely, no matter how many projects are in flight.

"Enterprises rely on Salesforce for fundamental business requirements, and invest heavily in digital transformation to meet their goals. Businesses can't afford the risk of project delays or disruption to daily operations," said Matt Dickens, CPO and Co-Founder of Gearset. "With Long Term Projects in Pipelines, organizations will no longer need to rely on manual, unreliable workarounds when releasing major projects, and can instead deliver rapid ROI on their CRM functions."

Long Term Projects in Pipelines is the latest offering in Gearset's comprehensive Salesforce DevOps platform, and joins the CI/CD solution that has provided reliable automation for thousands of global enterprises. Gearset Pipelines already provides an intuitive automated release pipeline that seamlessly integrates with version control and project tracking tools. With an estimated $6 billion in productivity savings delivered for its users, Gearset offers the secure and strategic solution for modern CRM management.

About the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summit

Application innovation and software engineering strategies will be discussed at the Gartner Application Innovation & Business Solutions Summits taking place May 14-16 in Las Vegas, June 18-19 in Japan, and September 9-10 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using GartnerAPPS.

About Gearset

Gearset is the leading Salesforce DevOps platform, with powerful solutions for metadata, data and CPQ deployments, CI/CD, automated testing, sandbox seeding and backups. It helps Salesforce teams apply DevOps best practices to their development and release process, so they can rapidly and securely deliver higher-quality projects. Gearset is a uniquely reliable solution trusted by thousands of global enterprises, including McKesson, Accenture and IBM.

