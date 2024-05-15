Hemp Living Unveils Revolutionary 'PRESTIGE Pure Live Hash Rosin Dab Disposable'

The World's First Ready-To-Use Portable Dab Rig!

WAUWATOSA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Hemp Living USA, a leader in the hemp-derived cannabis industry, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative product, the PRESTIGE THCA Pure Live Hash Rosin Dab Disposable, the first in its new PRESTIGE series. Designed for both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and those new to dabbing, this cutting-edge product offers unmatched convenience and quality in the cannabis concentrate market.

The PRESTIGE Dab Disposable

The Dab Disposable features 0.5 grams of 80%+ THCA Pure Live Hash Rosin in a sleek, portable device. Equipped with a ceramic core that heats the rosin to the optimal temperature, the Dab Disposable ensures a premium dabbing experience anytime, anywhere. With its USB-C rechargeable design, users can enjoy the full potency and flavor of pure live hash rosin without needing a traditional dab rig or other accessories. Interested Wholesale/Distro suppliers can learn more here. More information about personal use can be found here.

Portability Meets Premium Quality

Built for simplicity and portability, the PRESTIGE Dab Disposable was created for both dab lovers and those new to dabs, meeting a huge need in the marketplace. Flavors/strains at launch include Han Solo, Lemon Berry, and Papaya Cream. "The market has been waiting for something like this," says Zack Munson of Hemp Living. "The PRESTIGE Dab Disposable allows anyone to dab on the go without carrying around a bulky rig in a backpack. It's really a game-changer!"

Retailing at $49.95, the Dab Disposable is available nationwide today, excluding states where its use is restricted. (Consumers are encouraged to check local laws and regulations before purchasing.) As a hemp-derived product, the Dab Disposable complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry weight basis, ensuring it meets federal legal standards.

Meet the PRESTIGE Series

Hemp Living is committed to accessibility and innovation. The PRESTIGE series embodies the company's dedication to providing high-quality, convenient options for consuming cannabis products safely and legally across the United States. At launch, the PRESTIGE series includes the Dab Disposable, 2g Diamond Sauce concentrates, and 4g Vape Disposables. For more information about Hemp Living and the new PRESTIGE series, visit Hemp Living Wholesale for Distribution or Wholesale inquiries or visit Hemp Living USA to purchase for personal use.

Contact Information

A.J. Jacunski

Director of Marketing and Product Development

sales@hemplivingusa.com

(414) 885-2024

