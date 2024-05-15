Cognitus Achieves Minority-Owned Business Certification With Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Cognitus today announced its official certification as a minority-owned business by the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council (DFW MSDC). This esteemed certification recognizes Cognitus as a prominent player in promoting diversity and inclusion within the business community.



Cognitus Achieves Minority-Owned Business Certification

This recognition signifies Cognitus' commitment to fostering diversity and excellence in business operations. With more than 51% minority ownership, Cognitus actively supports the rich talent and leadership within minority communities.

The DFW MSDC provides formal and informal platforms for MBEs to connect with corporate buyers, explore state and local opportunities, and expand professional networks. By meeting the stringent standards set by DFW, Cognitus further enhances its market presence to engage with global customers who actively seek partnerships with qualified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs).

"We are proud to be a minority-owned business led by top-tier SAP talent from around the world," stated Pat Sathi, CEO of Cognitus. "This certification underscores our commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Leveraging our extensive global capabilities, we are poised to actively empower businesses on their growth trajectories through innovative solutions and robust collaboration."

The certification process conducted by the DFW MSDC involves a comprehensive business review to ensure compliance with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) member standards for certified minority business status. The certification is nationally recognized and honored across the United States, opening doors to new opportunities in a competitive global marketplace.

Cognitus extends its gratitude to the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council for their support and guidance throughout the certification process. This milestone marks a significant step forward as the company continues to strive for excellence in diversity and business leadership.

About Cognitus

Cognitus combines deep expertise with a passion for innovation to help businesses thrive in today's dynamic market with cutting-edge cloud capabilities. The company's AI-powered solutions for regulatory compliance, data migration, contract lifecycle management, and real-time billing continue to empower its clients across diverse industries to adapt to market changes and maximize value. As an SAP Gold Partner and Co-Innovation Partner, Cognitus rapidly implements SAP S/4HANA, RISE with SAP, and GROW with SAP leveraging the latest SAP technologies, tools, and resources, helping clients gain a competitive edge.

Contact Information

Meghan Demo

Director of Corporate Marketing

mdemo@cognitus.com

+15172429625

SOURCE: COGNITUS

View the original press release on newswire.com.