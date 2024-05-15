QT9 Software | QT9 QMS: QT9 Software Introduces New Product Design and Quality Events Modules for Its Quality Management System Software

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Trusted eQMS provider QT9 Software announces the upcoming release of two new modules, Product Design Controls and Quality Events Management, that simplify quality management processes for life sciences and manufacturing industries. The addition of the two modules to QT9's standard eQMS package enables organizations to centralize and automate over 25 different quality operations all in one place, making it one of the highest-value eQMS solutions available. The two modules will be available to current and new customers early this summer.





Product Design

Design for robotic arm on laptop screen with person about to press keyboard





The new Product Design Controls module gives companies the ability to improve design control processes and unify documentation while ensuring both FDA and ISO regulatory compliance. Users are able to easily create customizable templates for any design control process, including Design History Files (DHF) and ISO 9001 design controls. Custom phases can be created, allowing users to see the information most relevant to their team. Teams can build out complete design and development packages that connect all of their quality information.

The new Quality Events Management module enables organizations to investigate, track and log any type of quality event within a closed-loop environment. Users are able to personalize the way they see quality events with reports, dashboards and analytic tools to visualize key metrics, trends and patterns related to quality events. Easily connect corrective actions, nonconforming products, customer feedback and deviations to any quality event. This allows teams to capture end-to-end quality event management and standardize quality event processes for consistency. QT9 is designed to unify all of the quality operations companies struggle to track.

QT9 Software, through its eQMS software, ERP software and related solutions, empowers thousands of the world's best brands to ensure the quality and safety of their products and services with efficient quality and compliance processes. QT9 QMS is a validated, highly-rated solution with more than 25 standard modules, offering unlimited scalability. Its cloud-based, user-friendly platform enables quick implementation and accessibility. For more information, visit the QT9 Software website at https://QT9software.com.

