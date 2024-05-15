Avolta AG
The Ordinary General Meeting of Avolta AG was held today in Basel, Switzerland. A total number of 104'270'267 shares were represented at the meeting, corresponding to 68.32% of the total share capital of Avolta AG. The shareholders resolved as follows:1
- Mr. Xavier Bouton has been re-elected with 99.88% of the votes;
Agenda item 6.3 - Election of New Director: Ms. Katia Walsh has been elected with 99.84% of the votes.
- Mr. Enrico Laghi has been re-elected with 89.70% of the votes;
1 The voting results expressed in this news release are in percent of the votes represented at the Ordinary General Meeting for the respective agenda item. Detailed voting results in absolute numbers can be found in the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting, which will be made available on Avolta's website at https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/AGM2024
