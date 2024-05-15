DJ O'KEY GROUP INTENDS TO DELIST ITS GDRs FROM LSE

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP INTENDS TO DELIST ITS GDRs FROM LSE 15-May-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notice for Shareholders 15 May 2024 O'KEY GROUP INTENDS TO DELIST ITS GDRs FROM LSE O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, announces its intention to delist its global depositary receipts (GDRs) from the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The decision was taken by the Company's Board of Directors on 15 May 2024. All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu. O'KEY GROUP S.A. GDRs have been listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2010. Since 4 March 2022, the trading of the Company's GDRs has been suspended on LSE. In that respect, the Company requests that the UK Financial Services Authority (FCA) cancel the listing of the Company's GDRs issued under Regulation S (ISIN US6708662019) and Rule 144A (ISIN US6708661029), and that LSE cancel the admission of the GDRs to trading on the Main Market. In accordance with Listing Rule 5.2.8, 17 June 2024 is the last day the Company's GDRs are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Therefore, the LSE Listing Cancellation becomes effective as of 8:00 a.m. (London time) on 18 June 2024. The Company's GDRs have been also listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) since December 2020, and on Astana International Exchange (AIX) since March 2023. The Group plans to maintain its listing both on MOEX and AIX. The GDR programme remains in force and continues to operate. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 March 2024, the Group had 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 661,149 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 70 O'KEY hypermarkets across the country. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.

In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

