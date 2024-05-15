TCS Fuel Expands Discount Network by Welcoming Maverik and Kum & Go Truck Stops

Carriers can now save money at the diesel pump at more than 2,000 truck stops nationwide.

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / TransConnect Services (TCS), an industry leader in over-the-road fleet diesel fuel discounts and fuel expense management, proudly announces that Maverik, a popular fuel stop in 12 Western states such as Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, is joining the TCS Fuel Discount Network. With the addition of the Maverik network and select Kum & Go stores, TCS Fuel Card clients now have more than 2,000 locations to save on fuel.





"We are excited to add Maverik and Kum & Go to the TCS Fuel Discount Network," says Chris Courts, TCS President and Managing Director. "Maverik locations are complementary to our existing network and will provide additional options for our clients who fuel in the western part of the country. This addition allows us to enhance our mission at TCS, which is to level the playing field between small-to-medium-size trucking companies and larger fleets."

TCS remains committed to offering great discounts at the pump, exceptional customer service, and a complete digital experience for clients from setup to fueling:

Top-notch discounts and service - TCS Fuel Card clients save an average of 47 cents* a gallon at more than 2,000 in-network locations, including TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, TA Express®, 7FLEET Diesel Network - 7 Eleven®, Speedway®, Stripes, AMBEST® Fuel Stops, Kwik Trip Kwik Star, Roady's, Road Ranger, Sapp Bros., Casey's, Fuel City, Petroleum Wholesale L.P., and now Maverik. TCS also empowers clients with useful tools such as the TCS Fuel Finder, which allows them to locate in-network discount locations along their route, TCS Mobile App, TCS client website, and 24/7 customer service.

Complete digital experience from setup to fueling - Our leading-edge technology ensures a hassle-free digital journey from setup to fueling. TCS Fuel Card clients enjoy the convenience of an online application, digital funding, and easy account management via web or app. With dynamic security PINs and an interactive discount locator map, TCS Fuel Card redefines safety and convenience.

24/7 frictionless card funding - TCS fuel card clients can take advantage of real-time funding through Zelle® 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to move money faster and avoid higher fees often associated with transferring funds. Carriers can also choose this cost-effective, just-in-time funding option to improve cash flow.

*Average savings of 47 cents per gallon is based on actual in-network TCS client transactions for Q1 of 2024.

About TransConnect Services

Formed in 2014, TransConnect Services (TCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Capital Corp, is a fuel card platform for the trucking industry. The mission of TCS is to level the playing field between small-to-medium-sized carriers and the larger fleets. TCS wants each client to enjoy the advantages of exceptional customer service and receive the best savings possible. TCS is committed to responsive, personal service. For more information, visit the TCS website.

Contact Information

Mario Tarradell

Senior Bilingual Communications Specialist

mario.tarradell@apexcapitalcorp.com

800-511-6022 ext. 5020

