German-based joimax®, the market leader in technologies and training methods for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery, announces the launch of its new website alongside a significant presence at the Global Spine Congress (GSC) in Bangkok, May 15 18. This dual celebration marks a pivotal moment for the company as it showcases its latest product innovations and commemorates two decades of excellence with TESSYS®, a pioneering technique that has revolutionized endoscopic spine surgery.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515197607/en/

joimax® celebrates 20 years of TESSYS®, exhibits at Global Spine Congress: booths 2 and 3. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new website provides a seamless digital experience for customers and partners, worldwide. With enhanced features and user-friendly navigation, www.joimax.com serves as a comprehensive hub of information on joimax®'s cutting-edge endoscopic spine surgery solutions.

At GSC, joimax® is not only celebrating 20 years of TESSYS®, but also exhibiting an array of product innovations, such as TESSYS® Trans SAP with the newest Double Drill, ilESSYS® Biportal, the RoboFIX® robotorized Arm, and the Camsource® Duo, which further enhances surgical precision and visualization, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

"We are immensely proud of the impact TESSYS® has had on the field of endoscopic spine surgery," stated joimax® CEO and President Wolfgang Ries. "joimax® has pioneered the transforaminal approach, building upon and enhancing Parviz Kambin's original concept, influencing our path to endoscopic fusion. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in minimally invasive spine surgery."

Feedback from surgeons has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing enthusiasm for joimax®'s "fireworks of innovations". Dr. Frank Hassel, Chief Physician Spinal Surgery and Medical Director, Loretto Krankenhaus Freiburg, Germany; Prof. Junseok Bae, President, Wooridul Spine Hospital, Seoul, South Korea; and Prof. Christoph P. Hoftstetter, Professor of Neurological Surgery, Cape Cod Healthcare, Hyannis, USA issued this group statement: "These advancements are game-changers in endoscopic spine surgery, especially the transforaminal approach and will undoubtedly revolutionize how to tackle complex spinal procedures."

Also at GSC, joimax® is hosting expert talks, and leading basic and advanced workshops. From groundbreaking technologies to intuitive surgical tools, joimax® continues to lead the way in providing surgeons with the necessary resources to address a wide-range of spinal issues. To learn more about joimax®'s innovations, visit www.joimax.com or stop by the joimax® GSC booths 2 and 3.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for full-endoscopic and minimally invasive spinal surgery. With the Endoscopic Surgical Systems TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS(interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE for facet and sacroiliac joint pain treatment, EndoLIF and Percusys for minimally invasive endoscopically assisted stabilizations, established systems are provided, addressing a whole range of indications. All methods are supported by the latest generation electronical devices in the all new NAVENTO navigated endoscopic tower. In procedures for herniated discs, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local, conscious sedation or full anesthesia, via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors, and through natural openings in the spinal canal, e.g., the intervertebral foramen, the so-called "Kambin triangle".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515197607/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact Germany

joimax GmbH

Antje Paulsen

antje.paulsen@joimax.com

+49-721-25514-214

Press Contact USA

joimax, Inc.

José Elguera

Jose.Elguera@joimaxusa.com