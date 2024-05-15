Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, under the leadership of CEO Jeremy J. Prevost, is expanding its market reach across multiple states. Building on its foundation in Arizona, the company aims to replicate its success in Nevada, Texas, and California, targeting significant revenue growth and market penetration.





With a strategic focus on leveraging growth in the smart home and home services sector, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. The company's expansion strategy relies on its consistent customer service and technology integration to boost operational efficiency and satisfaction.

As part of its growth strategy, Tucker Hill is pursuing acquisitions to strengthen its market position and enhance its services. This aims at financial growth, fostering innovation, and providing comprehensive solutions to meet evolving customer needs across regions.

Jeremy commented on the expansion, "Our goal is to build on our success in Phoenix and bring our top-quality services to more customers across Nevada and California. We are committed to growing Tucker Hill into a leading national brand known for excellence in-home services."

The company aims to achieve annual revenues exceeding 300 million dollars, reflecting its growth strategy in the home services industry.

About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric:

Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, founded in 2021 and based in Phoenix, AZ, specializes in residential plumbing, HVAC, and electrical services. Serving homeowners in Phoenix and surrounding areas, the company offers 24/7 emergency response and same-day service options by licensed technicians. Their services encompass plumbing remodeling, maintenance, and repair for residential systems, delivered by technicians with extensive training and background checks to meet safety standards. Tucker Hill also holds BBB accreditation and memberships in industry organizations.

