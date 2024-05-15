Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Sets Sail for History

Join Cubanacan Heritage at Battleship New Jersey Museum's Annual 'Cigars on the River' Event

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., (OTC PINK:GRLF), an importer and wholesale distributor of premium hand-rolled cigars, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 'Cigars on the River' event at the iconic Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial.

Overlooking the majestic Delaware River and the breathtaking Philadelphia skyline, this annual soirée promises an unforgettable evening of indulgence and philanthropy. Guests will savor the finest cigars, exquisite cuisine, and handcrafted cocktails amidst the historic setting of the Battleship New Jersey.

Cubanacan Heritage, a cornerstone of Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.'s esteemed portfolio, will take center stage at this prestigious event, showcasing the rich heritage and unrivaled craftsmanship behind each meticulously hand-rolled cigar.

About Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial: The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial stands as a testament to our nation's military prowess and enduring legacy. From its storied past in World War II to its pivotal role in modern naval history, the battleship offers a captivating glimpse into the triumphs and sacrifices of our armed forces. Immerse yourself in a journey through time and honor the heroes who have served our country with courage and valor.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to join Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. and Cubanacan Heritage aboard the Battleship New Jersey for an evening of camaraderie, celebration, and support for a noble cause.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Ryan Medico

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

