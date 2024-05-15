Vagaro, the leading international salon and spa business software, announces their lineup of interactive experiences set to launch at HairCon, the premier trade event for the professional hair industry.

The experiences, all which stem from the identity of Vagaro's annual user conference called "iconic," aim to acknowledge the achievements of accomplished industry professionals, celebrate the societal impact of the salon industry over the decades, and uncover what's coming next for the beauty business world.

Vagaro's iconic awards ceremony, hosted by beauty influencer and content creator, Damilola Adejonwo on the HairCon main stage, will recognise salon professionals who have gone above and beyond. A special awards category will be championed by a highly esteemed charity.

The salon software giant will pay homage to the industry's historical periods with an engaging runway show called "Iconic Eras." The show, hosted by multi award-winning hairstylist and salon owner, Jack Mead, will be presented in partnership with the Fellowship of British Hairdressing's PROJECT Colour.

Models will grace the Iconic Eras catwalk with hairstyles popular across decades past, present, and looking to what's next.

Vagaro Founder CEO Fred Helou will take the HairCon main stage with Rob Eaton, two-time British Hairdresser of the Year award winner, to explore the role of technology in the industry, and how functionalities like AI and automation are shaping the future of hairdressing.

The main stage discussion will culminate in a fun and interactive runway show to highlight Vagaro users across the UK while continuing the conversation around automation by celebrating the recent launch of Vagaro's MySite a complete website builder with booking system that updates itself automatically.

"The Vagaro team is honored to be a part of the distinguished HairCon event this year. We are beyond excited to host various experiences that highlight the power of technology in the salon industry, create dynamic interactions, and further empower the esteemed crowd of hair professionals," says Vagaro UK Managing Director Jason Downes.

