Lancaster, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - UDS Foundation (UDSF), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of older adults and individuals living with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that it has been selected as a grant recipient by the Lancaster County Community Foundation (LCCF) to support its CAPABLE Program. The grant, totaling $25,000, was awarded during the Well-Being & Vibrancy Event held at Buchannan Park on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The CAPABLE Program, spearheaded by Shauna Buchmoyer, MSOTR/L, CFPS, and Marie Olmand, RN, BSN, aims to empower individuals and enhance their well-being through a variety of services and support systems. With the generous funding provided by LCCF, UDSF will be able to further its mission to increase mobility, functionality, and capacity so that older adults can age in their homes and communities.

The LCCF, celebrating 100 years of impact, launched the Shaping Tomorrow Awards to inspire innovative projects that will continue to benefit the community for the next century. Through this initiative, LCCF invested over $1 million into Lancaster County, with a focus on four broad categories: Creative Expression, Well-Being and Vibrancy, Our Planet, and Next Generation. UDSF was honored to be selected as a recipient of the Well-Being and Vibrancy grant.

"We are deeply grateful to the Lancaster County Community Foundation for their support of our CAPABLE Program," said Judy Naylor, President & COO of UDSF. "This grant will enable us to expand our reach and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Visit the UDSF website at www.udservices.org to learn more about the company's mission and services.

###

About United Disabilities Services Foundation:

United Disabilities Services Foundation (UDSF), headquartered in Lancaster, PA, is a full-service human services organization offering a comprehensive suite of care solutions that enables individuals to live the way they want. UDSF accomplishes that by providing a variety of home- and community-based services to help people with disabilities enjoy safer, happier, and more independent lives in the comfort of their homes. Incorporated in 1970, UDSF has evolved from a small organization to a company providing a network of a variety of different programs through several nonprofit entities. UDSF serves older adults, individuals with disabilities, and veterans throughout Pennsylvania and has satellite offices in multiple counties. For more information, visit www.udservices.org.

About Lancaster County Community Foundation:

The Lancaster County Community Foundation helps people who love Lancaster County shape our shared future. Since 1924, individuals have established permanent funds to support our community by making grant investments to local organizations. Today, the Community Foundation manages approximately $200 million in community assets that support Lancaster County every year.

Contact details:

Madison Baber,

madison@rprfirm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209166

SOURCE: R Public Relations