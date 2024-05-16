Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024

Total revenues decreased $96,000 to $888,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $984,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and after non-controlling interests decreased $193,000 to $57,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $250,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023

Net income per diluted share decreased $0.03 to $0.00 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from $0.03 for the three months ended March 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $40,890,000 as of March 31, 2024

Tim Foufas, Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "While our Electronics Instruments segment reported a decrease in revenue for the quarter compared to Q1 2023, we are pleased with the improvement in our order backlog and recent sales initiatives. With regard to our investments, we remain mindful of current U.S. Treasury yields as we continue to seek value add opportunities to grow shareholder value."

Consolidated Results

First quarter 2024 net income available to LGL Group common stockholders was $21,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, compared with $157,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to:

lower Net sales due to lower backlog as of Q4 2023

lower Net gains (losses) driven by mark-to-market losses and lower realized gains on Marketable securities; and

higher Engineering, selling and administrative costs related to an increase in salaries and wages.

The decrease was partially offset by higher Net investment income on investments in U.S. Treasury money market funds due to the repositioning of the portfolio into U.S. Treasury money market funds that occurred during 2023.

Gross Margin

Gross margin declined to 48.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 56.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease in gross margins from the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflects lower margin product mix combined with higher labor costs.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2024, our order backlog was $341,000, an increase of $198,000 from $143,000 as of December 31, 2023. The backlog of unfilled orders includes amounts based on purchase orders, which we have determined are firm orders likely to be fulfilled primarily in the next 12 months but most of the backlog will ship in the next 90 days.

Liquidity

Our working capital metrics were as follows:

(in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current assets $ 41,687 $ 41,566 Less: Current liabilities

516



474

Working capital $ 41,171

$ 41,092



As of March 31, 2024, LGL Group had investments (classified within Cash and cash equivalents and Marketable securities) with a fair value of $40.9 million, of which $23.8 million was held within the Merchant Investment business.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. ("LGL," "LGL Group," or the "Company") is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC ("PTF") is a globally positioned producer of industrial Electronic Instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com . LGL common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American ("NYSE") under the symbols "LGL" and "LGL WS", respectively.

LGL Group's business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The Company's engineering and design origins date back to the early 1900s. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company ("Lynch Glass"), the predecessor of LGL Group, was formed and emerged in the late 1920s as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. Lynch Glass was then renamed Lynch Corporation ("Lynch") and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the "New York Curb Exchange," the predecessor to the NYSE American. The Company has a had a long history of owning and operating various business in the precision engineering, manufacturing, and services sectors.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

The LGL Group, Inc.

Christopher Nossokoff

(407) 298-2000

info@lglgroup.com

The LGL Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data)

2024

2023 Revenues:









Net sales $ 392

$ 441

Net investment income 499



198

Net (losses) gains (3 )

345

Total revenues 888



984

Expenses:





Manufacturing cost of sales 204



192

Engineering, selling and administrative 605



542

Total expenses 809



734

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 79



250

Income tax expense 36



65

Net income from continuing operations 43



185

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -





(28 ) Net income 43



157

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22



-

Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 21

$ 157









Income (loss) per common share attributable to LGL Group common stockholders:





Basic (a):





Income from continuing operations $ 0.00

$ 0.03

Income (loss) from discontinued operations -



(0.01 ) Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 0.00

$ 0.03









Diluted (a):





Income from continuing operations $ 0.00

$ 0.03

Income (loss) from discontinued operations -



(0.01 ) Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 0.00

$ 0.03









Weighted average shares outstanding:





Basic 5,352,937



5,352,937

Diluted 5,604,430



5,352,937



(a) Basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated using actual, unrounded amounts. Therefore, the components of earnings per share may not sum to its corresponding total.

The LGL Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Assets:





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,871 $ 40,711 Marketable securities 19

22 Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $53 and $58, respectively 269

356 Inventories, net 213

204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 315

273 Total current assets 41,687

41,566 Right-of-use lease assets 61

75 Intangible assets, net 52

57 Deferred income tax assets 151

152 Total assets $ 41,951 $ 41,850



Liabilities:

Total current liabilities 516

474 Non-current liabilities 701

694 Total liabilities 1,217

1,168



Stockholders' equity:

Total LGL Group stockholders' equity 38,792

38,762 Non-controlling interests 1,942

1,920 Total stockholders' equity 40,734

40,682 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 41,951 $ 41,850

The LGL Group, Inc.

Segment Results

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,









(in thousands)

2024

2023

$ Change % Change Revenues:





















Electronic Instruments $ 392

$ 441

$ (49 ) -11.1 % Merchant Investment 289



-



289

n/m

Corporate 207



543



(336 ) -61.9 % Total revenues 888



984



(96 ) -9.8 %













Expenses:











Electronic Instruments 390



369



21

5.7 % Merchant Investment 49



-



49

n/m

Corporate 370



365



5

1.4 % Total expenses 809



734



75

10.2 %













Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes











Electronic Instruments 2



72



(70 ) -97.2 % Merchant Investment 240



-



240

n/m

Corporate (163 )

178



(341 ) -191.6 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 79



250



(171 ) -68.4 % Income tax expense 36



65



(29 ) -44.6 % Net income from continuing operations 43



185



(142 ) -76.8 % Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax -



(28 )

28

-100.0 % Net income 43



157



(114 ) -72.6 % Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 22



-



22

n/m

Net income attributable to LGL Group common stockholders $ 21

$ 157

$ (136 ) -86.6 %

