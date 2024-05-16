Euro Manganese Inc.: Euro Manganese Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") today announced financial results and key developments during the second fiscal quarter and to date. The Company has now filed its March 31, 2024, second fiscal quarter Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis. Euro Manganese's fiscal year end is September 30.



Key Developments During and Subsequent to the Quarter

Chvaletice Project, Czech Republic Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice Project" or the "Project") was formally listed as under appraisal for debt financing with the European Investment Bank ("EIB"). Funding from the EIB would complement a broader funding package to support the development of the Company's high-purity battery-grade manganese plant in the Czech Republic Received approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") for the Chvaletice Project from the Czech Ministry of Environment. The ESIA is the key gating permit from which subsequent permits can follow in a more procedural manner Appointed Mr. Tim Kindred, an experienced, large-scale project delivery professional, as Project Director for the Project



Financial Position

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately C$20.1 million as at end of fiscal Q2 (March 31, 2024) compared to C$24.3 million as at end of fiscal Q1 (December 31, 2023)

Working capital of C$15.5 million as at end of fiscal Q2 (March 31, 2024) compared with C$22.1 million as at end of fiscal Q1 (December 31, 2023)

The Company has sufficient funding to deliver certain key milestones



Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

"Our second quarter was marked by several events important to the progress of the Chvaletice Project. In March we received final approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment from the Czech Ministry of Environment. A major permitting and project milestone, this is the key gating permit from which subsequent permits can follow in a more procedural manner. We also advanced to under appraisal status with the European Investment Bank, the next stage of the debt financing process. Funding from the EIB would complement a broader funding package to support the development of our high-purity battery-grade manganese plant in the Czech Republic. We also welcomed the European Union's final approval of the Critical Raw Materials Act and the final rules for the US Inflation Reduction Act. Both of these monumental sets of regulations have extremely positive implications for high-purity manganese and position Euro Manganese's Chvaletice Project as the only European producer of manganese that supports EU and US requirements for supplying critical raw materials for energy transition."

Fiscal Q2 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese's website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 - For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Time 8am PDT | 11am EDT 4pm BST | 5pm CEST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BOd7ufF5SUS6mlbYARKelA (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BOd7ufF5SUS6mlbYARKelA)

CALL #2 - For Australian and North American Audiences Australia North America Date Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Time 7am AEST | 5am AWST 2pm PDT | 5pm EDT Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QJExv81nQxWuZQuP9-y0zQ (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QJExv81nQxWuZQuP9-y0zQ)



About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX and is also traded on the OTCQB.

