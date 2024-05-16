Kohler Co.: Kohler Unveils State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Casa Grande, AZ Creating 400 Full-Time Jobs

KOHLER, WI / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2024 / Kohler Co.

Cutting-edge greenfield plant produces STERLING brand bathing and showering products to meet growing demand and enhance customer experience

KOHLER, Wis., May 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath products headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, officially opened the doors to its new manufacturing facility in Casa Grande, Arizona, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event hosted by company leadership. Among those in attendance were Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, some of the new Kohler associates filling more than 400 full-time administrative and production positions, state and local officials, and Kohler customers.

The facility produces STERLING brand bath and shower fixtures and is approximately one million square feet on 216 acres with room for future expansion. The multi-million dollar capital investment features an innovative manufacturing facility, ancillary warehouse, distribution center, office space, and cafeterias. The site also includes a best-in-class showroom for customers and visitors to view leading-edge products.

"Arizona is a recognized hub of excellence for manufacturing, innovation, and sustainability, all of which are enhanced by the addition of Kohler's new state-of-the-art facility," said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. "As one of the world's most recognized brands known for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, Kohler strengthens Arizona's rapidly growing manufacturing industry."

"We welcome our new associates to Kohler Co. and look forward to being an active participant in the greater Casa Grande community, contributing to its growing economy and quality of life, providing good-paying jobs and benefits, and offering opportunities for career development and advancement," said Norbert Schmidt, President-Kitchen & Bath North America for Kohler. "The new plant provides the capacity to support our strong growth projections for STERLING to better serve our customers with the highest level of quality and delivery. We thank our loyal customers and partners who have been crucial in helping to build our STERLING business to what it is today."

The plant incorporates smart factory elements and production technology that create durable and stylish baths, shower receptors, and bath/shower walls. The company will also track key sustainability measures to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, water use, solid waste, as well as energy efficiency.

In March, Kohler was selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to begin award negotiations for up to $51.2 million, matched by company investment, to demonstrate a commercial scale decarbonization solution at the Casa Grande plant.

Kohler is pursuing an electric boiler and microgrid system and expects the upgrades to prevent at least 7,865 MT CO2e from being released annually. This represents a reduction of at least 90% of the pressing process emissions by eliminating CO2e emissions from natural gas boilers. Kohler will incorporate electric boilers, install a 21MW solar array microgrid, utilize long-duration energy storage (LDES) batteries with 68MWh of storage, and install 12MW of HVO-capable KOHLER industrial backup generators. The LDES batteries coupled with advanced microgrid controls eliminate all possible solar curtailment scenarios and enable the facility to run the boilers on renewable energy while performing solar smoothing, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

Additionally in 2023, Kohler supported a multi-year project led by Bonneville Environmental Foundation, Arizona State University, and Bridgestone to convert high water use crops to low water use crops to alleviate water stress on the local aquifers.

"The City of Casa Grande welcomes Kohler Company with open arms and is pleased that the organization has invested in us for the long-term. A global force in kitchen and bath, Kohler has established itself as a highly successful forward-thinking organization that cares for and contributes to its local communities," said Craig McFarland, Mayor of Casa Grande. "We are proud to have Kohler as an integral member of our community."

"Kohler's new facility is a significant win for Casa Grande and Arizona," said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Kohler's sustainable manufacturing facility showcases Arizona's attractiveness as a premier global destination for advanced manufacturing. We're grateful an iconic company like Kohler is investing in our state while creating hundreds of skilled jobs in rural Arizona."

"In opening this massive factory in Casa Grande, Kohler is capitalizing on the advantages Greater Phoenix offers in serving its customer base in the western U.S.," said Chris Camacho, Greater Phoenix Economic Council President & CEO. "This globally recognized brand has found a home for manufacturing, warehousing and office space, and we're thrilled to officially welcome them into the market."

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation For Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Participating in the ribbon cutting were: (left to right) Tracy Jaeger, VP & GM of Bathing & Showering - Kohler Co.; John Bishopp, Plant Manager - Kohler Co.; Casa Grande Mayor Craig McFarland; Governor Katie Hobbs; David Kohler, Chair & CEO of Kohler Co.; Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer - Kohler Co.; Norb Schmidt, President of Kitchen & Bath North America - Kohler Co.; Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; Heath Holtz, Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer - Kohler Co.; and David Mortenson, Chairman - Mortensen.

