Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (TSX: GFR) ("Greenfire" or the "Company"), a Calgary-based energy company focused on the sustainable production and development of thermal energy resources from the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held May 15, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta (the "Meeting").

Voting Results from the Meeting

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 2, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.greenfireres.com/investors/meetings.com.

A total of 51,699,992 Common Shares representing approximately 75 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in person and by proxy at the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below.

1. Election of Directors

The following six nominees were appointed as directors of Greenfire to serve until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Robert Logan 100% NIL Julian McIntyre 99.89% 0.11% Matthew Perkal 100% NIL Jonathan Klesch 99.68% 0.32% Venkat Siva 99.97% 0.03% W. Derek Aylesworth 100% NIL

2. Appointment of Auditors

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed to serve as the auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company, at remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company.

About Greenfire

