GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: About GoDaddy | 2023 Highlights and Priorities

Our 2023 Sustainability Highlights

Customers

We harnessed the power of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), innovating our products and services to help customers start, build, and grow their businesses.

Employees

We maintained gender pay parity (globally) for the ninth year in a row and ethnicity pay parity (in the U.S.) for the seventh year in a row.1

Operations

We achieved our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goal to reduce our scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% from a 2019 baseline.

About Us

We're a trusted growth partner for millions of entrepreneurs globally.

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help small business owners manage everything in one place, and its expert guides are readily available.

OUR VISION

To radically shift the global economy toward life-fulfilling entrepreneurial ventures.

OUR MISSION

To empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

OUR STRATEGY

Everyday entrepreneurs trust their ideas with us. We guide them to build their business digitally. Our global solutions seamlessly connect their identity and presence with commerce, leading to profitable growth.

Our Products and Services

We know the needs of entrepreneurs constantly evolve, which is why we strive to make sure our products and services evolve too. We bring the latest innovations, traditionally available only to larger enterprises, to small businesses. To conceptualize this in action, our customers benefit from dynamic and proactive business growth powered by GenAI across website building, content creation, marketing, and commerce so they can sell anything, anywhere. These evolutions complement our customers' need for identity, presence, and commerce that continues to grow. Our products and services enable us to serve our customers through every stage of the entrepreneurial journey, with support available at each step.

At GoDaddy, our goal is to partner with our customers at every point on the Entrepreneur's Wheel (see image in gallery above).

Our Corporate Sustainability Priorities

We aim to be a positive force for those we serve.

At GoDaddy, we're on a mission to empower entrepreneurs everywhere, making opportunity more inclusive for all. Our ambition to be a force for good goes beyond our commitment to entrepreneurs. It extends to our employees and the environment as we support inclusive opportunities to develop our workforce and minimize our operational footprint, helping ensure we grow responsibly and operate ethically. In support of our corporate sustainability priorities and to build a more sustainable future, we work to embed sustainability into our operations.

Prioritization Assessment and Stakeholder Engagement

We conducted an assessment in 2020 to identify priority sustainability topics, focus strategy on what matters most, and align with stakeholders' evolving expectations. Our assessment was informed by interviews and surveys - with key stakeholders, including our executive team, internal subject matter experts, employees, and external stakeholders, in addition to a comprehensive review of industry trends, benchmarks, and risk factors. Through the assessment, we identified ten priority sustainability topics, which enable us to concentrate our efforts on the topics most impactful to our company and stakeholders.

Our Corporate Sustainability Approach

Our ten priority topics are divided into three strategic pillars, which build the foundation of our comprehensive corporate sustainability approach.

CUSTOMERS

We aim to empower entrepreneurs, making opportunity more inclusive for all.

Customer Experience

Inclusive Entrepreneurship

Innovation

EMPLOYEES

We aim to build a culture that values diversity and prioritizes the importance of making opportunity inclusive for all.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB)

Talent Management and Engagement

OPERATIONS

We aim to reduce our environmental impact, operate our business ethically, and manage risk appropriately.

GHG Emissions

Content Safety

Corporate Governance

User Privacy

Web Security

We plan to refresh our prioritization assessment in 2024 to align with emerging regulations while helping us to better understand our impacts on society and possible sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

We identified six United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) on which we believe we can have the greatest impact driving equitable, inclusive, and sustainable development. We periodically review our priority UN SDGs to strive for alignment with our corporate sustainability approach. As signatories to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), we commit to supporting the UNGC's Ten Principles and annually disclose how we're contributing to our priority UN SDGs. For more information on our progress, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.

GoDaddy United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

SDG 5: Gender Equality

Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.

SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy

Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth

Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

Promote sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all.

SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure

Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and foster innovation.

SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities

Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Reduce inequality within and among countries.

Reduce inequality within and among countries. SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions

Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

To learn more, read our 2023 Sustainability Report.

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

