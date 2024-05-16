Carbon Streaming Corporation: Carbon Streaming Announces Further Update on Rimba Raya Project

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (Cboe CA: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") today provided an update on the status of the Forest Utilization Business License (the "Concession License") at the Rimba Raya project. On April 26, 2024, the Company announced that it was informed of two third-party media reports that claimed that PT Rimba Raya Conservation ("PT Rimba"), the local concession holder for the Rimba Raya project, had its Concession License revoked by the Indonesian Government's Ministry of Environment and Forestry (the "MOEF"). The Company has since learned that the Concession License was revoked by the MOEF through an administrative decree that was issued only to the addressee and is therefore not a publicly accessible document.



InfiniteEARTH Limited and its Indonesian subsidiary PT InfiniteEARTH Nusantara, the project proponent of the Rimba Raya project (collectively "InfiniteEARTH"), with whom the Company had previously entered into the carbon credit streaming agreement covering the Rimba Raya project (the "Rimba Raya Stream"), has operated the Rimba Raya project through a series of agreements with PT Rimba, its local partner in Indonesia and the direct legal holder of the concession rights granted by the Indonesian Government pursuant to the Concession License.

The Company confirmed the revocation of the Concession License by the MOEF through details about the decree published on the MOEF website in March 2024. PT Rimba has publicly stated that it has complied with Indonesian regulations on carbon trading and otherwise disputed the basis of the revocation of the Concession License, and the Company has confirmed that PT Rimba has filed a claim against the MOEF challenging the revocation of the Concession License before the State Administrative Court of Jakarta. In connection with such challenge, PT Rimba has also filed requests for the suspension of the implementation of the MOEF decree in respect of the revocation of the Concession License pending judicial determination of such appeal (which relief, to the knowledge of the Company, has not been granted to date). A final ruling from the State Administrative Court of Jakarta is currently anticipated during June 2024 (which ruling is subject to potential appeal by the parties).

Based on MOEF documentation and records of the State Administrative Court of Jakarta, the Company has determined with its advisors that the Concession License was revoked by the MOEF on the basis that PT Rimba had transferred the Concession License to a third party without MOEF approval, that its carbon trading activity covered a land area greater than the area covered by the terms of the Concession License, and for non-payment of certain non-state revenue taxes payable to the MOEF under applicable Indonesian regulatory requirements.

Carbon Streaming is assessing the ongoing situation and is engaged with our partners and local advisors. Carbon Streaming has been advised by InfiniteEARTH that it is taking steps in respect of the revocation of the Concession License and is also seeking clarifications from the MOEF as to the current status of the Concession License and the ramifications of the revocation, including on the status of InfiniteEARTH as the project proponent of the Rimba Raya project under the government-operated carbon registry, Sistem Registri Nasional Pengendalian Perubahan Iklim ("SRN"), and the impact on their rights to both historical and future credits as established through the collaboration agreement with PT Rimba.

At the present time, the Company is evaluating all legal avenues to protect its investment in the Rimba Raya project and to strictly enforce its legal and contractual rights under the Rimba Raya Stream. In addition, Carbon Streaming will also continue to work closely with InfiniteEARTH on its active engagement with its local partners, the MOEF and the Indonesian Government to attempt to preserve the continuity of the Rimba Raya project.

For a comprehensive discussion of the risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could further impact the Rimba Raya project and the Rimba Raya Stream, including without limitation, concerning the legal status of the Concession License and the Company's Rimba Raya Stream, investors are urged to review the section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 dated as of May 15, 2024 entitled "Strategy and Outlook - Indonesia Update" and the section of the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 27, 2024 entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to advance global climate action and additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company's focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including high-integrity removal, reduction and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

To receive corporate updates via e-mail, please subscribe here .

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY:

Justin Cochrane, President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 647.846.7765

info@carbonstreaming.com

www.carbonstreaming.com

Investor Relations

investors@carbonstreaming.com

Media

media@carbonstreaming.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation: statements with respect to the status of the Concession License held by PT Rimba and the evaluation of legal avenues to protect the Company's investment in the Rimba Raya project and to enforce its legal and contractual rights; InfiniteEARTH's status as the project proponent of the Rimba Raya project under the SRN registry and the status of the Rimba Raya project's validation under the SRN registry; and statements with respect to the timing of a final ruling from the State Administrative Court of Jakarta.

When used in this news release, words such as "estimates", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "will", "believes", "intends" "should", "could", "may" and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: statements with respect to the status of the Concession License held by PT Rimba with the MOEF; general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change, carbon credits and ESG initiatives and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; limited operating history for the Company's current strategy; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of growth strategy; dependence upon key management; impact of corporate restructurings; reputational risk; failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.