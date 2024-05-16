Anzeige
Victoria Gold: Fulminanter Aufstieg zum Produzenten und Analysten-Favorit! Hohe Kursziele!
CGI named Top 8 Best Workplaces in the Philippines by Great Places to Work®

MANILA, Philippines, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, ranks among the top 8 companies in the Philippines in the large company category. This marks CGI's second consecutive win in the prestigious Best Workplaces list, following three years of being certified Great Place to Work®. The Best Workplaces list is pooled from over a hundred certified companies in the Philippines.

CGI Logo

The Top 8 Best Workplaces certification recognizes CGI's commitment to building a workplace founded in an ownership culture, fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment for all. This recognition is based on feedback gathered from CGI employees, whom we call CGI Partners as they are owners in our company. The feedback covers five key dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"This award is significant as it helps us strengthen CGI's foothold in the Asia Pacific region. By empowering our teams, fostering innovation, and nurturing strategic partnerships, we aim to enhance our impact for our clients and drive the sustainable growth for CGI," said Rakesh Aerath, President of CGI, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence.

Jill de Jesus, Country Leader of the Philippines, CGI adds, "Our consistent recognition underscores our commitment to nurturing talent within CGI and supporting our partners. We prioritize gathering their feedback and creating measurable and impactful actions based on the findings. This approach helps us cultivate a culture of excellence, ultimately delivering greater value to our clients, partners, and shareholders."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

cgi.com/newsroom

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043083/CGI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgi-named-top-8-best-workplaces-in-the-philippines-by-great-places-to-work-302146108.html

