Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2024) - In an industry first, Maunda, a new social media platform focused on mental well-being has been launched. The platform aims to build a community of hope by linking mental health tools and social media in one space. It provides a space for users to connect, share their experiences, and access positive tools to help reduce stress and manage anxiety.





Image Credit: Joe Bamisile, Founder of Maunda

Maunda's founder Joe Bamisile, an individual who has previously dealt with his own personal mental health challenges, found solace in the practice of meditation. Through this practice, he saw an opportunity to help others in a similar vein.

"Social media can be a great way to build community, but it can also cause anxiety and depression," explains Bamisile. "With Maunda, I want to flip the script by making mental wellness the focus of the entire platform." The app incorporates features like group meditation sessions, a vanishing journal, pre-loaded affirmations, and shared accountability streaks. These novel features, coupled with traditional social media functions like posting stories and direct messaging, allow users to prioritize their mental health while still being connected to their virtual community.

Filling a Gap in the Market

Maunda is the first application to integrate wellness tools into a social networking platform. According to research firm Datamatics, the global mental health apps market is projected to grow from 4.4 billion USD in 2021 to 19.6 billion USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.06%, signalling significant demand.

Maunda provides a solution that connects social networking and mental health. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that anxiety and depression increased by a staggering 25% globally in just the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, where isolation was heightened most. Comparably, a 2024 study by Mental Health America found that over 50 million adults in the U.S. are currently living with a mental illness.

"People are searching for spaces that are positive for their mental health. Maunda was created to encourage positive interactions within the virtual community space and the use of practical resources to improve emotional well-being," says David Evans, Maunda's co-founder.

"I want to show that taking care of your mental health should be a priority, not an afterthought," he says. "And can pursue your passions -whatever they may be-while making wellness a key part of your life." In its first week, Maunda has already attracted hundreds of eager people wanting to join this new era of hope in the social networking space.

About Maunda

Maunda is a groundbreaking social media platform focused on building an online community centered around improving mental health and emotional well-being. With a suite of integrated wellness tools like meditation (solo or group), vanishing journal, affirmations, and more, Maunda provides a positive, supportive environment for users to connect while prioritizing their mental health.

Founded in 2024 byJoe Bamisile and his co-founders David Evans and Nabil Reda Rezqui, Maunda is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Contact Info:

Company Name: Maunda

Website Url: https://www.maunda.com/

Contact Person: Joseph Bamisile

Contact Email: info@maunda.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208276

SOURCE: Baden Bower