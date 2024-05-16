Tron DAO

TRON DAO , a platinum sponsor at the Cornell Blockchain Conference , recently showcased its leadership at Cornell Tech on Roosevelt Island. The event attracted over 800 participants, including students, academics, and industry leaders, highlighting TRON DAO's commitment to blockchain education and community interaction. Many of these participants visited the TRON DAO booth to learn more about the TRON network and upcoming events. Insightful Panel Participation Dave Uhryniak, Ecosystem Development Lead at TRON DAO, participated in a compelling panel discussion on decentralized finance (DeFi). The panel consisted of other thought leaders in the industry such as Christopher Newhouse, DeFi Analyst at Cumberland Labs, and Jasmine Cooper, Head of DeFi Product at Ripple. Uhryniak's insights into how the TRON network facilitates major advancements in DeFi applications underscored TRON DAO's significant role in propelling the blockchain industry forward. This panel provided an excellent platform for TRON DAO to engage with other blockchain experts and discuss future collaborations, strengthening its strategic position within the DeFi ecosystem. ChainGPT Co-hosts Exclusive Side Event TRON DAO, in collaboration with ChainGPT and Cornell Blockchain Conference, hosted an engaging side event at The Graduate Hotel's rooftop, attended by over 150 blockchain enthusiasts, students, and developers. ChainGPT, known for its innovative AI-powered solutions such as smart contract generators and blockchain analytics tools, played a crucial role in fostering discussions on the convergence of AI and blockchain. This collaboration between TRON DAO and ChainGPT exemplifies their shared effort to bridge theoretical blockchain applications with practical, real-world implementations. Advancing Blockchain Innovation Through its active involvement in the Cornell Blockchain Conference and the successful side event, TRON DAO reaffirmed its dedication to supporting educational initiatives and promoting innovative discussions in the blockchain space. These events were pivotal in advancing knowledge, addressing industry challenges, and showcasing the diverse capabilities that TRON DAO brings to the blockchain community. As TRON DAO continues its mission to decentralize the internet through groundbreaking blockchain solutions, it remains committed to nurturing strong community ties and fostering innovation globally. The Cornell Blockchain Conference was a testament to TRON DAO's leadership in shaping the future of decentralized technologies and its ongoing commitment to educational advancements in the blockchain sector. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of January 2023, it has over 205.11 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.96 billion total transactions, and over $20.43 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.



