Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Holcim breaks ground of state-of-the-art GO4ZERO plant in Belgium for net-zero cement



16.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST



GO4ZERO EUR 500m+ project in Belgium to advance Europe's decarbonization

Plant engineered to produce 2 million tons of net-zero cement per annum by 2029

Groundbreaking ceremony attended by Belgian PM Alexander De Croo and European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra

Holcim hosts the groundbreaking ceremony at its state-of-the-art GO4ZERO plant engineered to produce 2 million tons of net-zero cement per annum by 2029 in Obourg, Belgium. With a planned investment of over EUR 500 million, the GO4ZERO project will put innovation to work to advance Europe's decarbonization. The plant's groundbreaking is being held in the presence of Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium, and Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium: "Belgium can take great pride in the foundation of Holcim's new plant in Obourg. This investment symbolizes exactly the vision that our country has been pursuing for the past four years: build a future for industry in Europe, with the highest standards in terms of innovation and CO2 objectives. And here, in a crucial field like construction." Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action: "The Innovation Fund drives the deployment of innovative, low-carbon technologies in Europe. With EUR 230 million allocated from the EU Emission Trading System for the GO4ZERO project, we look forward to seeing this example of cutting-edge partnership across the value chain to create a new ecosystem for carbon capture and storage. This is exactly in line with the European Green Deal's objective to fully mobilize industry to achieve climate neutrality by 2050." Miljan Gutovic, CEO Holcim Group: "By advancing decarbonization as a driver of profitable growth, Holcim is on course to make net-zero cement and concrete a reality at scale this decade. GO4ZERO is one of our six large-scale, European Union-supported carbon capture, utilization and storage projects. These aim to capture a total of over 5 million tons of CO2 per annum, enabling us to offer over 8 million tons of fully decarbonized cement each year across Europe by 2030." The GO4ZERO project transforms cement manufacturing at every stage of the process. Accelerating decarbonized energy use, more than 95% of its energy will be sourced from alternative fuels, while over 30% of its raw mix will come from partly decarbonized alternative raw materials - predominantly waste generated by other industries, thereby advancing circularity. As a result, the plant will cut CO2 emissions by 30% as early as 2027, and it will also operate Europe's largest installation of floating solar panels. Holcim is partnering with Air Liquide on the project with EUR 230 million in support from the Innovation Fund, which is financed by revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.



End of Media Release

