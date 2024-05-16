In the context of the launch of the €1.5 billion Late Stage Fund, AVP (AXA Venture Partners) has strengthened its leadership team by appointing two new Partners: Warda Shaheen as General Partner, to take a prominent role in the new Late Stage Fund in Europe, and Pedro Barros as Partner overseeing Fundraising and Investor Relations.

Formerly a Director at OMERS Growth Equity, where she led global software investments, Warda brings extensive experience as an investor in high-growth late stage technology companies, coupled with experience in public markets and a robust international background. Warda will relocate to Paris and will play a leading role in investing the Late Stage Fund in Europe contributing to the success of this new AVP strategy globally, leveraging her international expertise and industry knowledge acquired at OMERS and CPP Investments.

Pedro joins AVP from Target Global, where he served as a Partner responsible for fundraising, investor relations, and liquidity solutions. With a wealth of experience in private markets, Pedro will be based in London and will further enhance AVP's investor relations function.

In the context of the launch of its Late Stage Fund, AVP continues to strengthen its leadership team to reinforce its global platform.

First, after the recruitment of Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan in the USA, Warda's appointment in Europe completes the senior team of the new AVP Late Stage Fund.

Prior to joining AVP, Warda Shaheen held the position of Director at OMERS Growth Equity, where she conducted investments in prominent software companies such as Coveo, TouchBistro, PandaDoc, Clio, Celigo and GitLab. Previously, Warda worked in public markets at CPP Investments where she ran a $500M public markets portfolio in the thematic investing team. She also worked at Point72 Asset Management, Bain Company and Deutsche Bank. Warda has experience working in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany. Warda holds an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of Oxford, a BESc in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Western University and an HBA in Business Administration the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Second, Pedro's appointment as Partner in charge of investor relations underlines AVP's objective of managing more capital for top tier institutional investors. Pedro brings extensive experience in fundraising of technology funds, from his tenure at Target Global, where he played a key role in fundraising multiple tech funds and fostering investor relationships. He has also held senior positions at MVision and Hamilton Lane. Having started his career in the venture capital arm of FINEP, the Brazilian innovation agency, Pedro holds an MBA and a BSc in Industrial Engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio de Janeiro.

"On behalf of the AVP team, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Warda and Pedro as our newest Partners. I am also very proud that AVP can attract such talents, and in the case of Warda, convince top tier investor in the North American market to come to Paris. Warda will play a key role in developing our new Late Stage Fund strategy, focusing on Europe. With this new Late Stage fund, we now have the capability to support entrepreneurs throughout their journey, from the early stages to IPO, as well as post-IPO, which sets us apart in the market. Warda brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record in investing in Late Stage companies in the US and in Europe. In the context of our platform expansion and ongoing fundraising efforts across various strategies, we are very happy to benefit from Pedro's substantial fundraising experience of technology focused fund. His background at Target Global will undoubtedly add value to the entire AVP platform. At AVP, nothing is more important than the quality, the diversity and the complementarity of the team. Since 8 years, we have welcomed 9 Partners and are now ready to further expand the team with these two talents. No doubt that they will play a key role in the next chapter of our journey," commented François Robinet, Managing Partner at AVP.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the outstanding team of investors at AVP. Since I was introduced to the firm, I recognized this platform had the vision, skills, and leadership to amplify the global landscape of technology investing with a diverse partnership that leverages expertise across the financing spectrum. AVP's Late Stage strategy in Europe addresses several challenges in the European ecosystem, including the shortage of local funding for exceptional European technology leaders to expand globally. At AVP, we look forward to bringing our collective knowledge to support such leaders at various stages in both the private and public markets," commentedWarda Shaheen General Partner at AVP.

"I am excited to join an incredibly talented team of investor at AVP. I have been fortunate to follow the development of the platform over the years and, now as part of the team, look forward to develop their robust capital base to attract additional top tier institutional investors globally," commented Pedro Barros, Partner at AVP.

