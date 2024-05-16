Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
16.05.24
09:15 Uhr
3,120 Euro
-0,020
-0,64 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 08:18
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2024

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc

16 May 2024

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2024

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, http://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/.

- ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


© 2024 PR Newswire
