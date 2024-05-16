Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY: Jetzt der Turnaround und Rallye bis 10 USD?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Frankfurt
15.05.24
15:29 Uhr
10,130 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,07010,21009:20
10,09010,19009:20
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 08:48
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics: Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas's interim report January - March 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the first quarter, January - March 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Thursday 23 May 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast:

Calliditas Therapeutics Q1 Report 2024 (financialhearings.com)

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047214

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 May, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditas-s-interim-report-january---march-2024,c3982567

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3982567/2801057.pdf

Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas_Q1 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-the-presentation-of-calliditass-interim-report-january--march-2024-302147353.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.