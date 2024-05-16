Calliditas Therapeutics: Invitation to the presentation of Calliditas's interim report January - March 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas's interim report for the first quarter, January - March 2024 will be published in Swedish and English on Thursday 23 May 2024 at 07.00 a.m. CET.

A combined audio cast and telephone conference with the opportunity to ask questions will be held at 14.30 p.m. CET on the same day, with CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander and CFO Fredrik Johansson, CMO Richard Philipson and President North America Maria Törnsén.

The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the webcast:

Calliditas Therapeutics Q1 Report 2024 (financialhearings.com)

To participate via conference call please register via this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50047214

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference call. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask oral questions.

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas

Tel. +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 May, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. CET.

