New Mainstage Speakers Announced for Shoptalk Europe 2024

Shoptalk, the leading global event series for retail and e-commerce, today announces the additions of Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, the Chairman of INGKA Holding B.V. (IKEA); Alexandra Keith, CEO, Beauty, Proctor & Gamble (P&G); and Alex Baldock, the Group CEO of Currys PLC, as the latest main stage keynote speakers to join Shoptalk Europe 2024 (3 - 5 June). Over 4,000 senior and C-suite level executives representing the world's leading retailers, brands, technology providers and investors will descend upon the Fira Barcelona Gran Via to redefine the future of European retail.

"This year we are returning to Barcelona with a record number of decision makers from European-wide retailers and brands, from top luxury and fashion brands such as Loewe, Cartier, Chanel, Dior, Adidas, Crocs, H&M, Gymshark, Mango, Stradivarius and SKIMS to the most trusted CPG and grocery retailers including REWE, Coca-Cola, Mondelez International, Migros, Lidl, Sainsburys, DIA and Tesco and every vertical in between," said Hannah Redfern, SVP, Shoptalk Europe. "In short, Shoptalk Europe is the meeting place for retailer and brand decision makers from every corner of the ecosystem."

Featuring over 170 speakers from the boldest and most innovative brands and retailers, the three-day event will feature main stage keynote conversations with the leaders that are at the forefront of the strategies, issues, and technologies impacting the global retail ecosystem including latest developments in Generative AI, unified commerce, merchandising and much more. The most recent additions to the program include:

Alex Baldock, the Group CEO of omnichannel electronics and technology services retailer Currys PLC, who kicks off our main stage keynote presentations on Day One and will share how the business is unlocking new technology-driven growth areas through innovative services and circularity initiatives.

Additional retail luminaries scheduled to speak at Shoptalk Europe include:

Simone Dominici, CEO, KIKO Milano

Daniel Gebler, Co-Founder & CTO, Picnic

Marcella Wartenbergh, CEO, AWWG (Pepe Jeans, Hackett, Façonnable)

(Pepe Jeans, Hackett, Façonnable) Geoffroy Lefebvre, CEO, zooplus

Sergio Azzolari, CEO, Roberto Cavalli

Nadine Graf, President, EMEA, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Andréa Martins, President, LATAM, Stanley1913

Gregor Ulitzka, President, Europe, Ocado Group

Sanjay Luthra, EVP, Managing Director Mattel EMEA & Global Head Direct to Consumer International, Mattel

Deri Watkins, Regional President Europe & ANZ, Mars Nutrition

Giorgio Busnelli, VP, Consumer Goods Europe, Amazon

Ruth Díaz Barrigón, VP, Amazon Fashion Europe, Amazon

Andrea Cappi, Chief eBusiness & Omnichannel Officer, Valentino

Theresa Austin, Chief Marketing Officer, Clos19.com (LVMH) & Global Consumer Engagement Director, Moët & Hennessy

Shoptalk Europe attendees can also take advantage of Meetup, the retail industry's biggest and most efficient networking programme, with more than 25,000 meetings expected to take place over the course of the three-day show.

To view the full agenda and to learn more about sponsorship/exhibiting opportunities, please visit ShoptalkEurope.com. For the latest news and developments, be sure to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

