Confirmation of lithium and tantalum mineralization with the following results:

115.4 m at 1.40% Li 2 O and 13 9ppm Ta 2 O 5 within a cumulative width of five separate pegmatite intervals in hole CS-23-05 ( previously reported at 1.21% Li 2 O )



57.8 m at 1.44% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 within a cumulative width of three separate pegmatite intervals in hole CS-23-06 (previously reported at 1.27% Li2O)

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2024) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the re-assaying of the initial core samples from the drill program that was conducted by the property vendors at the Cisco Lithium Property (the "Property" or the "Cisco Property") in fall of 2023.

The Property vendors drilled six holes, totaling 1,287 metres ("m"), at one of the six mineralized zones at the Property. Their drill program confirmed a strike length of approximately 220 m, open along strike in both directions and down-dip.

As announced on April 30, 2024, Q2 geologists re-logged the drill core and then submitted the previously sampled intervals for analysis using the processed material from the original analytical lab. The samples were sent to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC, where they were analyzed for Lithium ("Li") and Tantalum ("Ta") using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE-ICP91A50).

The objectives of the re-assaying and re-logging program were:

To confirm the historical analytical results with a method consistent with that used for the Mia Property, and which will be used in future programs at Cisco.





To utilize an analytical method appropriate for tantalum as well as one more appropriate for higher grades of lithium.

Q2 Metals VP of Exploration Neil McCallum said: "We are pleased with the positive outcome of the re-analysis of the Cisco drill results. A thorough review of the quality control measures has solidified that the new results are more accurate than the original results previously announced. It's not an unexpected change as the analytical methods now used are more accurate at higher grades above roughly 1.5% Li2O and we have several samples above that range."

Q2 Metals President and CEO Alicia Milne said: "These results add to our overall excitement around the Property. We've been counting down the days to get boots on the ground at Cisco and are looking forward to a busy exploration season."

The results of the re-analysis are summarized in Table 1. A plot of both analytical methods is shown in Figure 1 to visualize the difference indicating the higher results of the re-analysis at grades greater than about 0.75% Li2O.

Table 1. Results of re-analysis for the 2023 Cisco drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/209423_b75f8bdcc44b48ca_004full.jpg

Figure 1. Chart of the original analysis (x-axis) and the re-analysis (y-axis)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/209423_b75f8bdcc44b48ca_005full.jpg

Figure 2. Spodumene pegmatite intercept from drill hole CS-23-05

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/209423_b75f8bdcc44b48ca_006full.jpg

Spring 2024 Exploration Program - Cisco Property

Q2 will commence a detailed mapping and sampling program at the Cisco Property shortly after the local goose harvesting season is completed on May 20, 2024. The detailed groundwork will provide guidance on the extent of the lithium mineralization at the initial target area and identify other potential target areas on the sizeable primary exploration trend measuring 21 kilometres ("km") long.

Q2 will also commence an inaugural drill campaign (Spring 2024 Drill Campaign) which will be focused on the 2023 discovery area. As the other target areas are assessed by the Q2 team, the drilling will expand outwards.

About the Cisco Property

The Cisco Property is comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374 hectares in size. It is located less than 10 km east of the Billy Diamond Highway, and is approximately 150 km north of Matagami, a small town that contains the closest rail link to much of James Bay. The Property lies within the greater Nemaska Community lands of the Eeyou Itschee Territory, James Bay, Quebec.

The Property is situated along the Frotet Evans Greenstone Belt, comprised of a volcanic package dominated by mafic to felsic metavolcanic rocks, of the southern James Bay Lithium District, the same belt that hosts the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, located 130 km and 180 km away, respectively.

On February 28, 2024, the Company announced it had signed an option agreement which gives the Company the exclusive right and option for the acquisition of a 100% interest in three groups of minerals claims, collectively known as the Cisco Property (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close in short order.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC Protocols

All drill core samples were shipped from Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc. (a division of Activation Laboratories Ltd.) to SGS Canada's preparation facility in Val d'Or, Quebec, for processing. The pulps were shipped by air to SGS Canada's laboratory in Burnaby, BC, where the samples were homogenized and subsequently analyzed for multi-element (including Li and Ta) using sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-AES/MS finish (code GE_ICM91A50).

An in-depth review of the QA/QC standards of both methods reveals that the analytical results reported herein are more accurate.

Advance Notice Policy

The Company is pleased to report that it has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for an amendment to the Company's articles (the "Articles") to add a requirement for advance notice in connection with the election of directors ("Advance Notice Provisions"), as approved by shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on November 1, 2023.

The purpose of the Advance Notice Provisions is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with direction on the procedure for shareholder nomination of directors. The Advance Notice Provisions are the framework pursuant to which the Company fixes a deadline by which holders of record of common shares must submit director nominations to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and set forth the information that a shareholder must include in the notice to the Company for the nomination notice to be in proper written form. A copy of the amended Articles can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and further details on the Advance Notice Provisions may be found in the Company's management information circular dated September 27, 2023.

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on unlocking its portfolio of lithium projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada that includes its 100% owned Mia Lithium Property. In addition, the Company expects to add the Cisco Lithium Property to its property portfolio once the Transaction closes.

The Company's exploration advancement at its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property is focused on the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend which is host to both the Mia 1 and Mia 2 lithium occurrences and 11 other mineralized zones along trend.

The Cisco Lithium Property is located approximately 150 km north of Matagami, Quebec and comprised of 222 mineral claims and is 11,374-ha in size. The property has district scale potential with an already identified mineralized zone and a discovery drill result of 115.4 m of 1.40% Li2O (hole CS-23-05), cumulatively in five separate pegmatites.

