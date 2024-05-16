Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power says the company's 4 GW solar cell factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu will be commissioned from next month. It will reach peak production capacity of 4 GW over a period of three months. From pv magazine India Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, said the company's 4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu will start the commissioning process from June. The facility will stabilize and reach peak production capacity of 4 GW over a period of three months. The company has already ...

