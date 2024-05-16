



Original-Research: MLP SE - von NuWays AG



Einstufung von NuWays AG zu MLP SE



Unternehmen: MLP SE

ISIN: DE0006569908



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Kaufen

seit: 16.05.2024

Kursziel: EUR 11.50

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Henry Wendisch



Strong Q1 driven by wealth management and banking



MLP released a strong set of Q1 results in line with expectations and at new record levels. In detail:



Sales increased by a solid 8% yoy to EUR 284m (eNuW: 280m), slightly above estimates. The main drivers were the strong banking business (Interest Income +89% yoy to EUR 22m) and Wealth Management, which had tailwinds from elevated capital markets and grew sales by 17% yoy of EUR 86m. While the Non-Life Insurance business benefitted from higher inflation rates in the past, the momentum has expectedly slowed down with easing inflation. Thus, Non-Life Insurance recorded sales growth of 6% yoy to EUR 97m. Also, Real Estate Brokerage showed a recovery of 70% yoy to EUR 3m, however from low levels. In contrast, Real Estate Development remains muted with sales of EUR 3.4m,down 66% yoy, due to MLP's decision to halt projects in the current market

nvironment (see p. 2 for details)



EBIT came in as expected with a substantial improvement of 14% yoy to EUR 37m (13% margin, +0.7pp yoy). The main margin drivers were the ongoing strong interest result of EUR 13.6m (+32% yoy) coupled with the recognition of EUR 3.8m in performance-based compensation at FERI's funds - the first time since Q4'21. Due to a base effect, other OPEX have declined by 7% yoy to EUR 43m, whereas personnel expenses rose by 11.4% yoy to EUR 58m (5.4% wage inflation and 5.6% increase in headcount). On a segment basis (for details see p. 2), Banking and Wealth Management remain MLP's current EBIT drivers, while RE development burdens profitability.



On a positive note, MLP could grow its fundaments for recurring revenues to new record levels. First, AuM increased by EUR 2.3bn (EUR 200m net capital inflows and EUR 2.1bn from rising valuation) to a staggering EUR 59.3bn and serves as the bedrock for profitable and recurring sales in Wealth Management. Secondly, the Non-life Insurance Volume grew by 7% yoy to EUR 719m, which is comparable to German SMEs in this field.

All in all, MLP is on track to outperform its conservative guidance of EUR 75-85m EBIT (vs. eNuW: EUR 88m). By simply assuming the last years' Q2-Q4 EBIT of EUR 46m (excluding EUR 7.8m in one-offs) for the remainder of this year, FY'24e EBIT would stand at EUR 83m already.



Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with slightly lower PT of EUR 11.50, based on FCFY'24e

(EUR 10.50) and SOTP (EUR 12.50).



