PRODWAYS: New step in 3D ceramic application with a world leader in aeronautics

Prodways Group announces today a new step for an innovative application of 3D printing for the aeronautics industry using ceramic-based materials: the new ProMaker Ceram printer from Prodways, the latest model in the MovingLight range, has been installed at a major player in the aeronautics sector. More information is available here: link to the partner's article.

Ceramic materials offer many benefits thanks to their strength and heat resistance but require industrial 3D printing technologies of high quality and reliability. Thanks to its MovingLight technology, Prodways has been working for several years with leading players in the aeronautics sector to develop industrial 3D printing processes for the manufacture of aircraft engine components. These technical advances materialize today with a prestigious customer who allows the company to progress in the development of this application.

In the short term, the Group remains cautious about the prospects for printer sales for this application, but recent progress opens up commercial opportunities in a very significant addressable market for 3D printing of ceramic parts.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2023 revenue of €75 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

