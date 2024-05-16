Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for NeoDynamics AB (publ) is updated

On May 12, 2023, the shares in NeoDynamics AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Today, on May 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that its board of directors had resolved to propose that the annual general meeting resolves to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in NeoDynamics AB (publ) (NEOD, ISIN code SE0021615655, order book ID 255393) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB