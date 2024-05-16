Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A404CZ | ISIN: SE0021615655 | Ticker-Symbol: E760
Stuttgart
16.05.24
10:30 Uhr
0,081 Euro
+0,006
+7,43 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2024 | 09:34
84 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for NeoDynamics AB (publ) is updated

On May 12, 2023, the shares in NeoDynamics AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

Today, on May 16, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that its board of directors had resolved to propose that the annual general
meeting resolves to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
NeoDynamics AB (publ) (NEOD, ISIN code SE0021615655, order book ID 255393)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
