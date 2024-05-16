A Chinese-Canadian research team proposed a new PV mounting solution relying on two types of spacers and two types of clamps that can be printed with common printing materials. The cost of the different solutions presented varies from CAD1. 50 ($1. 10) to CAD3. 83. A group of researchers from Canada's University of Western Ontario has developed and tested 3D-printed mounting mechanisms for the wood racking of PV modules. The open-source designs, aside from enabling distributed manufacturing, are also claimed to be cheaper and have a lower embodied energy and embodied carbon in comparison to conventional ...

