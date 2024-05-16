Navamedic ASA: Renewed contract for delivering antibiotics to Norwegian hospitals

OSLO, Norway, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products to hospitals and pharmacies, has received confirmation of an extension of its contract with The Norwegian Hospital Procurement Trust (Sykehusinnkjøp HF) for continued delivery of antibiotics to Norwegian hospitals. The contract runs to 31 January 2027.

The contract is awarded by The Norwegian Hospital Procurement Trust on behalf of the four health regions in Norway as part of the LIS tender programme (in Norwegian: legemiddelinnkjøpssamarbeid) for antibiotics. The contract is an extension of a contract which was originally entered into in 2022.

The contract runs from 1 February 2025 to 31 January 2027. Navamedic expects that the renewed contract will contribute to a growth in the total antibiotic portfolio revenues of more than 20 percent.

"We are proud to have been selected again as provider of antibiotics to Norwegian hospitals, and we are excited to continue the great partnership we have built with Sykehusinnkjøp. This contract underpins Navamedic's position as a solid, trustworthy and responsible supplier of one of the world's most important medicines," said Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

Needed in surgeries as well as post-surgery treatment, access to safe antibiotics that are produced in a responsible way is key to avoid the imminent risk of antibiotic resistance. This is one reason why environmental criteria were considered so important in additional to price, and why it weighed 30 percent in the LIS tender.

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

