Blacklane: Nearly - Brits have missed their holiday altogether due to train or plane cancellations

New research reveals travel confidence at all time low as strikes and cancellations cause missed holidays and delays significantly eat into time away

Global chauffeur service provider Blacklane launches City-to-Beach services connecting beach towns across Europe, the UAE and the U.S.

LONDON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research launched today reveals nearly one in five (17 percent) of Brits have missed their holiday altogether in the last year as a result of travel cancellations, with general delays also causing an average five hour late arrival time.

The research, commissioned by leading global chauffeur services provider Blacklane to mark the launch of 38 new City-to-Beach services in the UK, across Europe, the UAE and the U.S. connecting airports and metropolitan areas with beach locations, explores the issues Brits face on trains and planes. It also examines how ongoing travel chaos, particularly during peak vacation times, may impact travel habits this summer.

For Brits opting to stay local, 40 percent will avoid train travel this summer due to the increase in strike action. Confidence in air travel isn't much better, with staff shortages and cancellations causing worry amongst passengers with almost ½ (49 percent) of Brits admitting stressful airports have the potential to ruin their holiday.

Not only are train and plane issues having an impact on travellers, but the tourism industry too. A report from earlier this year suggests that the staycation industry in the UK is declining after its boom in recent years, with some organisations expecting a fall in bookings of up to 80%.**

James Dow, Head of Market Management EMEA, Blacklane said: "We're fast approaching the busiest vacation time of the year, and the current travel situation is looking bleak. Ongoing issues with delays in the UK and abroad means people are reflecting on whether the stress of a holiday is worth it as time and money is lost. This ultimately has a knock on effect on the tourism and travel industry. The international seaside and national staycation scene is such an important part of British culture that we really need to keep this alive."

Despite ongoing travel disruptions and delays, 60% of Brits are planning to travel to the beach up to 10 times this summer.

James Dow, Head of Market Management EMEA, Blacklane, continues: "With confidence in train and air travel at rock bottom, and prices rising, many people are looking for alternative ways to enjoy summer. At Blacklane we see an increase in bookings of more than 50% when there are train strikes. It showcases that for groups and families, we provide an alternative way to travel that provides peace-of-mind, comfort and value. That's why we've launched our City-to-Beach service ahead of the summer as a way for our guests to get out to the beaches with ease. With routes such as London to Brighton, this is potentially a more effective way for groups and families to travel this summer."

Blacklane is dedicated to providing a peace-of-mind experience that meets the needs of its guests everywhere. The company offers a portfolio ranging from Airport Transfers to City-to-City routes connecting metropolitan areas, as well as Chauffeur-by-the-hour services to address all needs. In addition, Blacklane is one of the safest mobility services globally with only two moderate accidents per 1,6 million kilometers. At the same time our guests don't need to compromise on sustainability as Blacklane focuses on offering EV cars to guests - already 25% of the company's City-to-City rides are taking place in EVs.

The full list of Blacklane's 38 City-to-Beach routes are available please see below.***

The survey pool is 2,006 (Nat Rep) UK. This was conducted by CensusWide on between 23.04.24 and 29.04.24.

** https://www.theguardian.com/money/2024/apr/07/britains-staycation-boom-may-be-over-as-bookings-dry-up



***List of global City-to-Beach connections

UK

Belfast - Portrush

Glasgow - Ayr

London - Brighton

France

Cannes - Marseille

Cannes - Monaco

Cannes - Nice

Cannes - Saint Tropez

Marseille - Montpellier

Marseille - Saint Tropez

Montpellier - Toulouse

Paris - Bayeux (Omaha Beach)

Paris - Caen (Cabourg)

Paris - Le Havre (Deauville)

Italy

Naples - Positano

Naples - Sorrento

Rome - Naples

Rome - Positano

Rome - Sorrento

Monaco

Monaco - Saint Tropez

Portugal

Lisbon - Albufeira

Lisbon - Lagos

Lisbon - Porto

Spain

Barcelona - Tarragona

UAE

Abu Dhabi - Dubai

U.S.

Boston - Barnstable Area

Boston - Falmouth

Boston - Provincetown

Los-Angeles - San-Diego

Los-Angeles - Santa Barbara

Miami - Fort-Lauderdale

Miami - Palm-Beach

New-York - Atlantic City

New-York - East Hampton

New-York - Greenport

New-York - Montauk

Palm-Springs - San-Diego

Philadelphia - Atlantic City

San-Francisco - Carmel-by-the-Sea (Monterey)

About Blacklane:

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travellers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city mobility chauffeur hailing and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it's for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com/en/ or download our app .

