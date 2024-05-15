Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we discussed in March, we expected our results for the first quarter to reflect a focus on both reducing the quantity and improving the health of vehicle inventory on hand. To that end, we made significant progress in these areas and finished the first quarter with approximately 85% of our new inventory model year 2024. However, our expectation to see increasing unit volumes in March and April as we entered the summer selling season did not materialize as we had hoped. We have continued to focus on maintaining our healthy inventory position as model year 2025 units arrive while increasing our efforts to procure more used units to augment our trade-ins and drive additional revenue opportunities. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of more than 90% 2024 and 2025 model year units, and we believe it is among the healthiest in the industry."
Commenting on 2024, John stated, "Given the current market conditions and the larger than expected losses in the first quarter, for the full year we anticipate a pre-tax loss but both positive EBITDA and adjusted operational cash flow. I want to personally thank our operational team in the field for remaining upbeat and focused on pursuing every opportunity we can identify in the market today. While we are navigating the current economic environment alongside our OEM partners and competing dealers, we strongly believe in the earnings power of our store base and look forward to unlocking its full earnings potential as the industry recovers."
Total revenue for the first quarter was $270.6 million compared to $295.7 million for the same period in 2023.
Net loss for the first quarter was $22.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $1.67 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.17 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.63 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.00 for the same period in 2023.
Adjusted results for the first quarter of 2024 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.04 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, transaction costs, and severance and transition costs. Adjusted results for the first quarter of 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.17 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, an impairment charge, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.
Balance Sheet Update
Earlier this week, we executed an amendment to our syndicated credit facility providing us with additional covenant flexibility through the first quarter of 2025.
To facilitate the amendment, we agreed to raise an additional $15 million. Following the process outlined below, we negotiated a $15 million increase in the mortgage loan facility we established in December, funded by clients of Coliseum Capital Management. The terms of the incremental advance are substantially similar to the terms of the existing mortgage loan facility and is secured by the inclusion of another dealership facility into the collateral pool. We intend to use $5 million of the proceeds from the advance to pay down a portion of the revolver under our syndicated credit facility, with the remaining $10 million available for general corporate purposes. In connection with the incremental advance, Lazydays issued warrants to clients of Coliseum Capital Management to purchase 2,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $5.25 per share, subject to certain adjustments.
Our board of directors established a special committee of independent directors and delegated to the special committee authority to evaluate and negotiate financing options as part of the amendment process. The special committee was advised by Richards Layton & Finger, P.A. and Holland & Knight LLP, and also obtained certain external financial market advice. Upon reviewing available alternatives, the special committee unanimously approved the increase to the size of the mortgage loan facility and related warrant issuance.
Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We appreciate the continued flexibility from our syndicated lenders, as well as the increased support we received from Coliseum. With cash on hand of $39 million as of today, inclusive of the additional funding provided by Coliseum, and the capacity to generate an estimated $45 million of additional mortgage loan proceeds as we refinance locations at a 75% loan-to-value, we believe we have a strong foundation on which to navigate the current macroeconomic environment."
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 16, 2024 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.
About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.
With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.
Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."
Forward-Looking Statements
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted costs applicable to revenue, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted income (loss) from operations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
In addition, we have not reconciled our fiscal year 2024 EBITDA or adjusted operational cash flow expectations. These are provided on a non-GAAP basis and cannot be reconciled to the closest GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because of the unpredictability of the amounts and timing of events affecting the items we exclude from non-GAAP measures.
Contact:
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended March 31,
Variance
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 152,691
$ 176,747
(13.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
79,576
84,775
(6.1) %
Vehicle wholesale
6,249
1,708
NM
Finance and insurance
18,329
16,881
8.6 %
Service, body and parts and other
13,741
15,545
(11.6) %
Total revenues
270,586
295,656
(8.5) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
147,055
153,331
(4.1) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
70,199
67,528
4.0 %
Vehicle wholesale
8,460
1,721
NM
Finance and insurance
693
693
- %
Service, body and parts and other
6,287
7,181
(12.4) %
LIFO
126
1,311
NM
Total cost applicable to revenues
232,820
231,765
0.5 %
Gross profit
37,766
63,891
(40.9) %
Depreciation and amortization
5,461
4,403
24.0 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
48,886
53,532
(8.7) %
(Loss) income from operations
(16,581)
5,956
(378.4) %
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(7,676)
(5,531)
38.8 %
Other interest expense
(4,523)
(1,700)
166.1 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
856
(100.0) %
Total other expense, net
(12,199)
(6,375)
91.4 %
Loss before income taxes
(28,780)
(419)
NM
Income tax benefit
6,800
143
NM
Net loss
(21,980)
(276)
NM
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,984)
(1,184)
67.6 %
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock
$ (23,964)
$ (1,460)
NM
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (1.67)
$ (0.12)
1,291.7 %
Diluted
$ (1.67)
$ (0.17)
882.4 %
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,368,677
11,988,899
Diluted
14,368,677
11,988,899
*NM - not meaningful
Total Results Summary
Three Months Ended March 31,
Variance
2024
2023
%
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
3.7 %
13.2 %
(950)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
11.8 %
20.3 %
(850)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(35.4) %
(0.8) %
NM
bps
Finance and insurance
96.2 %
95.9 %
30
bps
Service, body and parts and other
54.2 %
53.8 %
40
bps
Total gross profit margin
14.0 %
21.6 %
(760)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
14.0 %
22.1 %
NM
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
2,055
1,980
3.8 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
1,466
1,304
12.4 %
Total retail units sold
3,521
3,284
7.2 %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 74,263
$ 89,266
(16.8) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
54,281
65,012
(16.5) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 2,704
$ 11,826
(77.1) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
6,396
13,227
(51.6) %
Finance and insurance
4,919
4,929
(0.2) %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
56.4 %
59.8 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
29.4 %
28.7 %
Vehicle wholesale
2.3 %
0.6 %
Finance and insurance
6.8 %
5.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
5.1 %
5.3 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
14.9 %
36.6 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.8 %
27.0 %
Vehicle wholesale
(5.9) %
- %
Finance and insurance
46.7 %
25.3 %
Service, body and parts and other
19.7 %
13.1 %
LIFO
(0.3) %
(2.1) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Three Months Ended March 31,
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
SG&A as a % of revenue
17.8 %
17.6 %
18.1 %
18.1 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
127.6 %
79.7 %
129.3 %
82.1 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue
(5.8) %
3.0 %
(6.1) %
2.0 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,
(41.8) %
13.5 %
(43.9) %
9.1 %
(Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue
(10.3) %
0.5 %
(10.6) %
NM
Net (loss) income as a % of revenue
(7.9) %
0.4 %
(10.6) %
NM
*NM - not meaningful
Other Highlights
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Store Count
Dealerships
25
24
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
195
380
Pre-owned vehicle inventory
64
132
*Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.
Financial Covenants
Requirement
March 31, 2024
Current ratio (excluding LIFO reserve as of March 31, 2024)
1.05
1.07
Minimum liquidity
30,000,000
39,350,000
Same-Store Results Summary
Three Months Ended March 31,
Variance
($ in thousands except per vehicle data)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 130,744
$ 167,966
(22.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
66,715
81,961
(18.6) %
Vehicle wholesale
5,046
1,708
NM
Finance and insurance
15,221
16,129
(5.6) %
Service, body and parts and other
11,866
14,950
(20.6) %
Total revenues
229,592
282,714
(18.8) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
4,816
22,336
(78.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
7,729
16,672
(53.6) %
Vehicle wholesale
(1,526)
(13)
NM
Finance and insurance
14,615
15,466
(5.5) %
Service, body and parts and other
6,511
8,032
(18.9) %
LIFO
(126)
(1,311)
NM
Total gross profit
32,019
61,182
(47.7) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
3.7 %
13.3 %
(960)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
11.6 %
20.3 %
(870)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(30.2) %
(0.8) %
NM
bps
Finance and insurance
96.0 %
95.9 %
10
bps
Service, body and parts and other
54.9 %
53.7 %
120
bps
Total gross profit margin
13.9 %
21.6 %
(770)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
14.0 %
22.1 %
NM
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,636
1,841
(11.1) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
1,190
1,248
(4.6) %
Total retail units sold
2,826
3,089
(8.5) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 79,917
$ 91,236
(12.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
56,063
65,674
(14.6) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 2,944
$ 12,132
(75.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
6,495
13,359
(51.4) %
Finance and insurance
5,172
5,007
3.3 %
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets
Cash
39,350
58,085
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
27,244
22,694
Inventories
346,645
456,087
Income tax receivable
9,031
7,416
Prepaid expenses and other
1,421
2,614
Total current assets
423,691
546,896
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
271,273
265,726
Operating lease assets
24,949
26,377
Intangible assets, net
78,276
80,546
Other assets
3,082
2,750
Deferred income tax asset
20,476
15,444
Total assets
$ 821,747
$ 937,739
Current liabilities
Floor plan notes payable
357,832
446,783
Revolving line of credit, current portion
10,000
-
Other current liabilities
50,145
53,194
Total current liabilities
417,977
499,977
Long-term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
90,722
91,401
Revolving line of credit, non-current portion
39,500
49,500
Long-term debt, non-current portion, net
27,860
28,075
Related party debt, non-current portion, net
32,917
33,354
Other long-term liabilities
21,052
22,242
Total liabilities
630,028
724,549
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
58,177
56,193
Stockholders' Equity
133,542
156,997
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 821,747
$ 937,739
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (21,980)
$ (276)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
Stock-based compensation
509
797
Bad debt expense
58
7
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
3,189
2,570
Amortization of intangible assets
2,271
1,833
Amortization of debt discount
74
91
Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense
(30)
22
Loss on sale of property and equipment
29
-
Deferred income taxes
(5,032)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
(856)
Impairment charges
-
538
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(4,608)
(3,359)
Inventories
109,442
(33,650)
Prepaid expenses and other
1,193
(2,766)
Income tax receivable/payable
(1,612)
(146)
Other assets
(333)
(603)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(2,930)
6,966
Total adjustments
102,220
(28,556)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$ 80,240
$ (28,832)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as reported
$ 80,240
$ (28,832)
Net repayments on floor plan notes payable
(89,016)
(6,495)
Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new
-
(4,271)
Plus net increase to floor plan offset account
$ -
40,000
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted
$ (8,776)
$ 402
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
LIFO
Transaction
Severance and
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 232,820
$ (126)
$ -
$ -
$ 232,694
Selling, general and administrative expenses
48,886
-
(557)
(92)
48,237
(Loss) income from operations
(16,581)
126
557
92
(15,806)
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ (28,780)
$ 126
$ 557
$ 92
$ (28,005)
Income tax benefit (expense)
6,800
(31)
(138)
(23)
6,608
Net (loss) income
$ (21,980)
$ 95
$ 419
$ 69
$ (21,397)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred
(1,984)
-
-
-
(1,984)
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to
$ (23,964)
$ 95
$ 419
$ 69
$ (23,381)
Diluted loss per share
$ (1.67)
$ (1.63)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,368,677
14,368,677
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
($ in thousands, except per
As reported
Gain on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance
Impairment
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 231,765
$ -
$ (1,311)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 230,454
Selling, general and
53,532
-
-
(262)
(653)
(629)
51,988
Income from operations
5,956
-
1,311
262
653
629
8,811
Gain on change in fair
856
(856)
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before
$ (419)
$ (856)
$ 1,311
$ 262
$ 653
$ 629
$ 1,580
Income tax benefit
143
-
(248)
(50)
(124)
(119)
(398)
Net (loss) income
$ (276)
$ (856)
$ 1,063
$ 212
$ 529
$ 510
$ 1,182
Diluted (loss) per share
$ (0.17)
$ -
Shares used for diluted
11,988,899
11,988,899
