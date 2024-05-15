Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: GORV) today reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

John North, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "As we discussed in March, we expected our results for the first quarter to reflect a focus on both reducing the quantity and improving the health of vehicle inventory on hand. To that end, we made significant progress in these areas and finished the first quarter with approximately 85% of our new inventory model year 2024. However, our expectation to see increasing unit volumes in March and April as we entered the summer selling season did not materialize as we had hoped. We have continued to focus on maintaining our healthy inventory position as model year 2025 units arrive while increasing our efforts to procure more used units to augment our trade-ins and drive additional revenue opportunities. As of today, our new inventory is comprised of more than 90% 2024 and 2025 model year units, and we believe it is among the healthiest in the industry."

Commenting on 2024, John stated, "Given the current market conditions and the larger than expected losses in the first quarter, for the full year we anticipate a pre-tax loss but both positive EBITDA and adjusted operational cash flow. I want to personally thank our operational team in the field for remaining upbeat and focused on pursuing every opportunity we can identify in the market today. While we are navigating the current economic environment alongside our OEM partners and competing dealers, we strongly believe in the earnings power of our store base and look forward to unlocking its full earnings potential as the industry recovers."

Total revenue for the first quarter was $270.6 million compared to $295.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the first quarter was $22.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $21.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $1.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $1.67 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.17 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share was $1.63 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.00 for the same period in 2023.

Adjusted results for the first quarter of 2024 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.04 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, transaction costs, and severance and transition costs. Adjusted results for the first quarter of 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.17 per diluted share related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, an impairment charge, acquisition expenses and severance and transition costs.

Balance Sheet Update

Earlier this week, we executed an amendment to our syndicated credit facility providing us with additional covenant flexibility through the first quarter of 2025.

To facilitate the amendment, we agreed to raise an additional $15 million. Following the process outlined below, we negotiated a $15 million increase in the mortgage loan facility we established in December, funded by clients of Coliseum Capital Management. The terms of the incremental advance are substantially similar to the terms of the existing mortgage loan facility and is secured by the inclusion of another dealership facility into the collateral pool. We intend to use $5 million of the proceeds from the advance to pay down a portion of the revolver under our syndicated credit facility, with the remaining $10 million available for general corporate purposes. In connection with the incremental advance, Lazydays issued warrants to clients of Coliseum Capital Management to purchase 2,000,000 shares of common stock at a price of $5.25 per share, subject to certain adjustments.

Our board of directors established a special committee of independent directors and delegated to the special committee authority to evaluate and negotiate financing options as part of the amendment process. The special committee was advised by Richards Layton & Finger, P.A. and Holland & Knight LLP, and also obtained certain external financial market advice. Upon reviewing available alternatives, the special committee unanimously approved the increase to the size of the mortgage loan facility and related warrant issuance.

Kelly Porter, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We appreciate the continued flexibility from our syndicated lenders, as well as the increased support we received from Coliseum. With cash on hand of $39 million as of today, inclusive of the additional funding provided by Coliseum, and the capacity to generate an estimated $45 million of additional mortgage loan proceeds as we refinance locations at a 75% loan-to-value, we believe we have a strong foundation on which to navigate the current macroeconomic environment."

Results of Operations



Three Months Ended March 31, Variance (In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2024

2023 % Revenues







New vehicle retail $ 152,691

$ 176,747 (13.6) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 79,576

84,775 (6.1) % Vehicle wholesale 6,249

1,708 NM Finance and insurance 18,329

16,881 8.6 % Service, body and parts and other 13,741

15,545 (11.6) % Total revenues 270,586

295,656 (8.5) % Cost applicable to revenues







New vehicle retail 147,055

153,331 (4.1) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 70,199

67,528 4.0 % Vehicle wholesale 8,460

1,721 NM Finance and insurance 693

693 - % Service, body and parts and other 6,287

7,181 (12.4) % LIFO 126

1,311 NM Total cost applicable to revenues 232,820

231,765 0.5 % Gross profit 37,766

63,891 (40.9) % Depreciation and amortization 5,461

4,403 24.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 48,886

53,532 (8.7) % (Loss) income from operations (16,581)

5,956 (378.4) % Other income (expense):







Floor plan interest expense (7,676)

(5,531) 38.8 % Other interest expense (4,523)

(1,700) 166.1 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

856 (100.0) % Total other expense, net (12,199)

(6,375) 91.4 % Loss before income taxes (28,780)

(419) NM Income tax benefit 6,800

143 NM Net loss (21,980)

(276) NM Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,984)

(1,184) 67.6 % Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common stock

and participating securities $ (23,964)

$ (1,460) NM









Loss per share:







Basic $ (1.67)

$ (0.12) 1,291.7 % Diluted $ (1.67)

$ (0.17) 882.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding:







Basic 14,368,677

11,988,899

Diluted 14,368,677

11,988,899





*NM - not meaningful

Total Results Summary



Three Months Ended March 31, Variance



2024

2023 %

Gross profit margins









New vehicle retail 3.7 %

13.2 % (950) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 11.8 %

20.3 % (850) bps Vehicle wholesale (35.4) %

(0.8) % NM bps Finance and insurance 96.2 %

95.9 % 30 bps Service, body and parts and other 54.2 %

53.8 % 40 bps Total gross profit margin 14.0 %

21.6 % (760) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 14.0 %

22.1 % NM bps











Retail units sold









New vehicle retail 2,055

1,980 3.8 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,466

1,304 12.4 %

Total retail units sold 3,521

3,284 7.2 %













Average selling price per retail unit









New vehicle retail $ 74,263

$ 89,266 (16.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 54,281

65,012 (16.5) %













Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 2,704

$ 11,826 (77.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 6,396

13,227 (51.6) %

Finance and insurance 4,919

4,929 (0.2) %













Revenue mix









New vehicle retail 56.4 %

59.8 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 29.4 %

28.7 %



Vehicle wholesale 2.3 %

0.6 %



Finance and insurance 6.8 %

5.7 %



Service, body and parts and other 5.1 %

5.3 %





100.0 %

100.0 %















Gross profit mix









New vehicle retail 14.9 %

36.6 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.8 %

27.0 %



Vehicle wholesale (5.9) %

- %



Finance and insurance 46.7 %

25.3 %



Service, body and parts and other 19.7 %

13.1 %



LIFO (0.3) %

(2.1) %





100.0 %

100.0 %





Other Metrics



Adjusted

As Reported

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 17.8 % 17.6 %

18.1 % 18.1 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 127.6 % 79.7 %

129.3 % 82.1 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue (5.8) % 3.0 %

(6.1) % 2.0 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,

excluding LIFO (41.8) % 13.5 %

(43.9) % 9.1 % (Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue (10.3) % 0.5 %

(10.6) % NM Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (7.9) % 0.4 %

(10.6) % NM



*NM - not meaningful

Other Highlights



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Store Count





Dealerships 25

24







Days Supply*





New vehicle inventory 195

380 Pre-owned vehicle inventory 64

132



*Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants



Requirement

March 31, 2024 Current ratio (excluding LIFO reserve as of March 31, 2024) 1.05

1.07 Minimum liquidity 30,000,000

39,350,000

Same-Store Results Summary



Three Months Ended March 31,

Variance

($ in thousands except per vehicle data) 2024

2023

%

Revenues











New vehicle retail $ 130,744

$ 167,966

(22.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 66,715

81,961

(18.6) %

Vehicle wholesale 5,046

1,708

NM

Finance and insurance 15,221

16,129

(5.6) %

Service, body and parts and other 11,866

14,950

(20.6) %

Total revenues 229,592

282,714

(18.8) %















Gross profit











New vehicle retail 4,816

22,336

(78.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 7,729

16,672

(53.6) %

Vehicle wholesale (1,526)

(13)

NM

Finance and insurance 14,615

15,466

(5.5) %

Service, body and parts and other 6,511

8,032

(18.9) %

LIFO (126)

(1,311)

NM

Total gross profit 32,019

61,182

(47.7) %















Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail 3.7 %

13.3 %

(960) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 11.6 %

20.3 %

(870) bps Vehicle wholesale (30.2) %

(0.8) %

NM bps Finance and insurance 96.0 %

95.9 %

10 bps Service, body and parts and other 54.9 %

53.7 %

120 bps Total gross profit margin 13.9 %

21.6 %

(770) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 14.0 %

22.1 %

NM bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail 1,636

1,841

(11.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,190

1,248

(4.6) %

Total retail units sold 2,826

3,089

(8.5) %















Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail $ 79,917

$ 91,236

(12.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 56,063

65,674

(14.6) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)











New vehicle retail $ 2,944

$ 12,132

(75.7) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 6,495

13,359

(51.4) %

Finance and insurance 5,172

5,007

3.3 %



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current assets





Cash 39,350

58,085 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 27,244

22,694 Inventories 346,645

456,087 Income tax receivable 9,031

7,416 Prepaid expenses and other 1,421

2,614 Total current assets 423,691

546,896







Long-term assets





Property and equipment, net 271,273

265,726 Operating lease assets 24,949

26,377 Intangible assets, net 78,276

80,546 Other assets 3,082

2,750 Deferred income tax asset 20,476

15,444 Total assets $ 821,747

$ 937,739







Current liabilities





Floor plan notes payable 357,832

446,783 Revolving line of credit, current portion 10,000

- Other current liabilities 50,145

53,194 Total current liabilities 417,977

499,977







Long-term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net 90,722

91,401 Revolving line of credit, non-current portion 39,500

49,500 Long-term debt, non-current portion, net 27,860

28,075 Related party debt, non-current portion, net 32,917

33,354 Other long-term liabilities 21,052

22,242 Total liabilities 630,028

724,549







Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 58,177

56,193 Stockholders' Equity 133,542

156,997 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 821,747

$ 937,739

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (21,980)

$ (276) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:





Stock-based compensation 509

797 Bad debt expense 58

7 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,189

2,570 Amortization of intangible assets 2,271

1,833 Amortization of debt discount 74

91 Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense (30)

22 Loss on sale of property and equipment 29

- Deferred income taxes (5,032)

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities -

(856) Impairment charges -

538 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (4,608)

(3,359) Inventories 109,442

(33,650) Prepaid expenses and other 1,193

(2,766) Income tax receivable/payable (1,612)

(146) Other assets (333)

(603) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,930)

6,966 Total adjustments 102,220

(28,556) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 80,240

$ (28,832)









Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, as reported $ 80,240

$ (28,832) Net repayments on floor plan notes payable (89,016)

(6,495) Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new

inventory -

(4,271) Plus net increase to floor plan offset account $ -

40,000 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted $ (8,776)

$ 402

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported LIFO Transaction

costs Severance and

transition

costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 232,820 $ (126) $ - $ - $ 232,694 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,886 - (557) (92) 48,237 (Loss) income from operations (16,581) 126 557 92 (15,806) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (28,780) $ 126 $ 557 $ 92 $ (28,005) Income tax benefit (expense) 6,800 (31) (138) (23) 6,608 Net (loss) income $ (21,980) $ 95 $ 419 $ 69 $ (21,397) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred

Stock (1,984) - - - (1,984) Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to

common stock and participating securities $ (23,964) $ 95 $ 419 $ 69 $ (23,381)











Diluted loss per share $ (1.67)





$ (1.63) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,368,677





14,368,677



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per

share amounts) As reported Gain on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and

transition

costs Impairment

charge Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 231,765 $ - $ (1,311) $ - $ - $ - $ 230,454 Selling, general and

administrative expenses 53,532 - - (262) (653) (629) 51,988 Income from operations 5,956 - 1,311 262 653 629 8,811 Gain on change in fair

value of warrant liabilities 856 (856) - - - - - (Loss) income before

income taxes $ (419) $ (856) $ 1,311 $ 262 $ 653 $ 629 $ 1,580 Income tax benefit

(expense) 143 - (248) (50) (124) (119) (398) Net (loss) income $ (276) $ (856) $ 1,063 $ 212 $ 529 $ 510 $ 1,182















Diluted (loss) per share $ (0.17)









$ - Shares used for diluted

calculation 11,988,899









11,988,899

