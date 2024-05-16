SOS Limited Reports 2023 Financial Results

Operating loss of $4.8 million compared to $215 million in 2022

Revenues declined from $260.0 million to $92.4 million driven by a decline in commodity revenues due to slowdown in China economic activity.

Crypto -Mining revenue up over 50X

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $280 million

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOS Limited ("SOS" or the "Company") (NYSE: SOS) today reported its full year financial results for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2023.

Results of operations

Revenue

The company reported a notable decline in revenue from 2022 to 2023, with revenues dropping from $260.0 million to $92.4 million. This downturn was driven by the recession in the Chinese economy, which led to weakened demand in domestic markets.





FY 2023



FY 2022





Amount



Percentage



Amount



Percentage

Commodity trading



68,456





74 %



255,668





98.4 % Cryptocurrency mining



18,898





20 %



329





0.1 % Hosting service



2,365





2.6 %



-





-

Other



2,746





3 %



4,113





1.5 % Total



92,465





100 %



260,110





100 %

As of December 31, 2023, SOS has centered its operations around four primary product lines and services: commodity trading, cryptocurrency mining, hosting services and others. These product lines constitute 74.1%, 20.4%, 2.6%, and 3.0% of the total revenue, respectively. The "others" category encompasses the legacy business of SaaS, call centers, and insurance marketing services for uncompleted contracts. Commodity trading experienced a significant slowdown in 2023, from $255.7 million in 2022 to $68.5 million. This decline can be attributed to mainland China's ongoing sluggish demand in both the food processing and individual consumer markets.

The Company commenced generating revenue from cryptocurrency mining in February 2021. As of December 31, 2023, it had successfully mined an aggregate of 675.65 units of BTC and 2,949.79 units of ETH from its mining pools. Revenue from cryptocurrency mining experienced a significant surge, soaring from $0.33 million in 2022 to $18.9 million in 2023. This surge can be attributed to the substantial increase in the price of BTC, which rose from $16,477.60 per coin on January 1, 2023, to $44,786.80 per coin on December 31, 2023, over the course of the year. The Company benefited greatly from this price increase, leading to incremental profitability. The Company had suspended most of its ETH production by December 31, 2022, but has since maintained operation of a few ETH machines.

Costs of revenue

Revenue costs decreased from $270.60 million in 2022 to $78.2 million in 2023, constituting a reduction of $192.4 million. This includes the cost of goods sold for commodity trading, data acquisition costs for the power supply, salaries & benefits for on-site staff, software amortization & hardware depreciation for cryptocurrency mining rigs & hosting PP&E.

Operating expenses

The following table presents our operating expense by source and proportion for the periods indicated (in thousands, except percentages):





FY 2023



FY 2022

Selling



672





4 %



8,556





4 % General and administrative



11,058





58 %



180,704





89 % Share-based compensation



7,264





38 %



14,714





7 %





18,994













203,974











Operating expenses decreased from $204.0 million in 2022 to $18.9 million in 2023, representing a year-on-year reduction of $185.0 million.

Selling expenses decreased from $8.6 million in 2022 to $0.7 million in 2023, representing a decrease of $7.9 million mainly attributable to decrease in customs duties, service fee of customs clearance and warehouse rental as the Company bough less goods & service as a result of decrease in sales & revenue.

General and administrative expenses decreased from $180.7 million in 2022 to $11.1 million in 2023, or 87.9% ($158.9M) attributable to the decrease of crypto mining rigs impairment loss, miner-related inventory write-down, bad debt provision for other receivables & prepayment; this write-down was $3.97 million in total in 2023. Initially the Company's accounting policy is to amortize mining property, plant and equipment (PP&E) over its useful life of five years, then the PP&E and related inventory is required to be written down to align with its peers in block-chain industry, to conform with the common practice of amortizing the PP&E over its useful life of 2-3 years. Share-based compensation expenses also decreased from $14.7 million in 2022 to $7.3 million in 2023.

GAAP Operating Loss and EPS

The Company had operating loss of $4.8 million for the year of 2023, compared to an operating loss of $214.5 million for the year of 2022; the Company has far less G&A expenses e.g. write-down for inventory, impairment loss for miners and bad debt provision for other receivables and prepayments.

GAAP EPS Basic (Diluted EPS is the same as EPS Basic)was $(0.0005) per share for the period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $(0.07) per share for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Income Tax

The company incurred $0.6 million in corporate income tax mainly from mainland Chinese business of commodity trading segments for the current period compared to $0.5 million last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $279.2 million, compared to $259.5 million for the period ended December 31, 2022. The net decrease in cash flow was mainly due to the decrease in operating activity, partially offset by financing activities through registered direct offerings. The Company believes that its cash resources are adequate to fund its current operations and short-term growth initiatives.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS















(US$ thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)





































Year ended



Year ended





December 31,



December 31,





2023



2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net loss

$ (3,651 )

$ (229,447 ) Net loss from continuing operation



(3,651 )



(229,186 ) Net loss from discontinued operation



(3,597 )



(261 ) Adjustments for:















Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



4,975





7,960

Depreciation of right-of-use asset



800





693

Share-based compensation



7,264





14,714

Accretion of finance leases



32





75

Allowance for doubtful accounts - accounts receivable



451





(500 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts - other receivables



228





170,842

Impairment of intangible assets



970





8,425

Impairment of mining equipment



4,455





25,043

Inventory impairment



194





16,786

Adjustments, total



19,369





244,038



















Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



1,172





17,911

Investment securities



(307 )



-

Other receivables



(25,194 )



(60,083 ) Amount due from related parties



29,456





(53,732 ) Inventories



13,204





(5,267 ) Intangible assets



(15,960 )



(329 ) Accrued liabilities



(5,193 )



1,076

Tax (recoverable)/payable



1,247





3,650

Accounts payable



(94 )



1,458

Other payables



(4,795 )



5,760

Amount due to related parties



998





607

Lease liabilities



(544 )



921

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities from continuing operations



9,708





(73,176 ) Net cash generating from discontinued operating activities



-





261

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities



9,708





(72,915 )

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



-





(16,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



-





(16,030 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operation



-





-

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities



-





(16,030 )

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Repayment of principle portion of lease liabilities



(288 )



(768 ) Proceed from share issuance, net of issuance costs



17,884





18,463

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries



-





17,000

Net cash generated from financing activities



17,596





34,695



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH



(7,619 )



(24,283 )

















NET CHANGES IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



19,685





(78,533 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR



259,492





338,025

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

$ 279,177



$ 264,434



Net cash used in operating activities was $72.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, which increase to positive $9.7 million in 2023. The improvement was primarily due to the following major changes in our working capital and non-cash items:

A cash inflow of $13.0 million from change in inventory for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with a cash outflow of $5.3 million for the previous year.





A cash outflow of $25.2 million from changes in other receivables for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with a cash outflow of $60.1 million for the previous year.





A cash inflow of $29.5 million in amount due from related parties for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared with a cash outflow of $53.7 million for the previous year.

Cash Flow Used For Investment Activities

There was no net cash used in investing activities for the year. The Company disposed off its data mining business segment on November 2, 2022 for a consideration of $17 million, which realized a gain of 0.81 million.

Financing Activities

The net cash generated from financing activities was $17.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $17.1 million compared to the same period of 2022. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company received aggregate net proceeds of US$17.9 million from registered direct offerings compared to $18.5 million in the same period of 2022.

We have financed our operations primarily through cash flows from operations, working capital from our shareholders, and equity financing through public and private offerings of our securities. We plan to support our future operations primarily from cash generated from our operations and equity financing.

About SOS Limited

