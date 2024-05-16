INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Annual Stuttgart Event, The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, Reveals Keynote Speakers

The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, Europe's highly anticipated European event for all things battery and electric technology, today announces its keynote speakers set to take the stage in Messe Stuttgart, Germany June 18-20. Dedicated to the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries, each session is intentionally curated with the global battery leaders paving progress for new technologies to anticipate future trajectories of the trade.

The opening keynote, "Race for The Most Advanced Gigafactory", presented by Robert Heiler, Senior Manager, Porsche Consulting and Dr Xiaohan Wu, Lead Expert, Porsche Consulting, will present on Europe's giga-scale and how to defy the competition through cost control. Subsequently, Christoffer Blomqvist, Head of Purchasing Volvo Battery Mariestad at Volvo Group, will explore sustainable cells and Mariestad's fossil-free approach for a sustainable future. With the European EV sector on a fast track towards a zero-emission future, the session will help attendees understand the blueprint for Europe's first large-scale, fossil-free battery production facility dedicated to electric trucks.

Lutz Stiegler, CTO at Polestar and Amir Tirosh, COO at StoreDot, will discuss the barriers of EV ownership and how Polestar and StoreDot are integrating extreme fast charging capabilities through innovative technology in electric vehicle battery packs. Following in the afternoon, Simon Engelke, Founder and Chair Battery Associates and Bianca Goebel, Ambassador at Battery Associates, present a session on empowering Europe's EV battery workforce. As manufacturing continues to face skilled labor shortages, education on attracting and retaining existing technical battery talent is a critical focus for the industry.

Closing the conference on the third day, Yann Vincent, CEO, Automotive Cells Company (ACC), will showcase the story behind ACC's rapid emergence, its vision for shaping the future of EV batteries and the company's approach to developing next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

"Addressing new technologies and industry disruptors, such as workforce development and sustainability, is extremely important to call attention to," says Rob Shelton, Event Director, Informa Markets. "Providing our audience with the tools and education to maximize industry development is key in supporting advanced battery and EV innovation. The Battery Show Europe is the global meeting point for the industry to come together and learn from the world's leading battery and EV professionals."

As Stuttgart prepares it pitch, the battery industry prepares for its tentpole European event. Over 1,100 exhibiting companies will be in attendance, including Bosch Rexroth AG, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Dow, Festo SE & Co. KG, H.B Fuller, Keysight Technologies, Parker Hannifin GmbH, Siemans AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

For the first time, The Battery Show Europe will introduce a fourth conference track, dedicated to "Exploring BESS Technology". The new track agenda will now feature Stationary Energy Storage Systems (ESS), as it is a significant growth sector for the battery audience and industry attendees

The track will delve into the cross section of the EV battery and ESS markets, exploring key synergies and innovations through a mix of case studies, lightning talks and technical sessions. It will commence with a panel discussion titled "The Future is Flexible: Designing Batteries for Both Mobility and Grid Applications", setting the stage for insightful sessions and covering vital topics such as designing batteries for grid and mobility application, battery safety in stationary applications and sustainability.

