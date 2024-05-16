Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024
Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces voting results from its annual shareholders' meeting held today.

At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Glenn Hamilton, Dale Miller, Ryan Rawlyk, Matthew Shyba and Kathy Turgeon was elected, by ordinary resolution, as a director of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Following are details as to the number of votes cast 'for' the election of each director nominee at the meeting, and the percentage that figure represented of the total shares voted or withheld from voting in respect of that nominee.

DirectorNumber of votes FOR election% of total votes FOR or WITHHELD
Patrick McDonald565,448,15197.79%
Glenn Hamilton577,747,83899.92%
Dale Miller577,745,81599.92%
Ryan Rawlyk576,746,78799.74%
Matthew Shyba577,715,67999.91%
Kathy Turgeon576,722,13999.74%


Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution at the meeting appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets, providing low risk development, and stable low decline cash flow.

For further information, please contact:

Ryan Rawlyk, President and CEO
Phone: (403) 292-8180 or Email: info@ppr.ca


