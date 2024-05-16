Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces voting results from its annual shareholders' meeting held today.



At the meeting, each of Patrick McDonald, Glenn Hamilton, Dale Miller, Ryan Rawlyk, Matthew Shyba and Kathy Turgeon was elected, by ordinary resolution, as a director of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Following are details as to the number of votes cast 'for' the election of each director nominee at the meeting, and the percentage that figure represented of the total shares voted or withheld from voting in respect of that nominee.





Director Number of votes FOR election % of total votes FOR or WITHHELD Patrick McDonald 565,448,151 97.79% Glenn Hamilton 577,747,838 99.92% Dale Miller 577,745,815 99.92% Ryan Rawlyk 576,746,787 99.74% Matthew Shyba 577,715,679 99.91% Kathy Turgeon 576,722,139 99.74%



Shareholders also passed an ordinary resolution at the meeting appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets, providing low risk development, and stable low decline cash flow.

