Australian energy giant Origin Energy has revealed plans to build what could be the biggest battery energy storage system (BESS) in the state of Queensland, as it continues the expansion of its renewable energy generation and storage portfolio. From pv magazine Australia Origin Energy has submitted an environmental report to the Australian federal government for a new 500 MW/2,000 MWh BESS to be built near Kogan, about 40 km west of Dalby, Queensland. The BESS is to be installed on land beside Origin Energy's existing 630 MW Darling Downs power station, which is Australia's largest combined ...

