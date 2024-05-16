The 26th Bakery China Set to Drive a New Wave of Innovation in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th Bakery China, co-organized by the China Association of Bakery and Confectionery Industry (CABCI) and Bakery China Exhibitions Co., Ltd., is set to take place from May 21st to 24th, 2024, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. This year, the exhibition will utilize 12 exhibition halls of NECC, covering a total area of 320,000 square meters. Over 2,200 renowned brands from nearly 30 countries and regions will showcase their latest products. Over a hundred conferences, forums, thematic events and competitions with insights from hundreds of business leaders and bakery masters. It is expected that the exhibition will receive an estimated 400,000 visits, representing over 130 countries and regions.

Bakery China, the largest professional exhibition in the global baking industry, is recognized as the premier platform for entering the Chinese market. Each edition of the exhibition introduces thousands of new products, technologies, services, solutions, and business models, making it a vibrant innovation hub. Bakery China is dedicated to creating a professional business and trade platform that covers the entire industry supply chain. Highlights for 2024:

With international exhibitors consisting of over 20% of the total, the international exhibition area is set to expand by more than 50%, including national pavilions from renowned countries such as Italy, Japan, and more, adding to the diverse range of offerings.

Over 7,000 international visitors have pre-registered, tripling the previous attendance figures. An extended service called International Trade Match-Making will be available at the Int'l Hall 2.1, providing enhanced services for global industry professionals.

With over 20 categories, the exhibition will showcase overall industry landscape and development opportunities based on the Ingredients, Equipment, and Packaging Solutions Zones. This year, the exhibition will introduce new zones including pre-made bakery, OEM & Private Brands, dairy products, healthy bakery, and bakery plus. The Dairy Products Zone will feature the participation of nearly a hundred leading dairy product brands such as Lactalis, Nestle, and Arla.

Three new zones will be unveiled to support the development of new quality productive forces within the industry. These zones include the "Bakery China Innovation, Bakery China Power" for innovative products & technologies, the Case Demonstration for Sustainable Industrial Development, and the Industrial Big Data Trends.

For visitor convenience, iBakeryChina is an advanced digital online platform seamlessly integrating business -inquiries and offers, industry innovation, knowledge exchange, trends and insights, and exhibition services. With over 4,000 registered suppliers and connections to more than 500,000 buyers, iBakeryChina offers tens of thousands of SKUs. Bakery China 2024 will introduce the Indoor Navigation System @iBakeryChina, elevating the user experience.

Additionally, the exhibition will host engaging events, such as the 6th Pre-Made Bakery Festival, uniting over 300 supply chain brands and showcasing more than 1000 new products and technologies, to highlight the latest market trends and insights. Bakery China will keep evolving as an ecosystem, enabling the global baking community to share innovative ideas and forge valuable commercial connections.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413539/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-26th-bakery-china-set-to-drive-a-new-wave-of-innovation-in-shanghai-302147570.html