CedCommerce Launches MCF Connector: Simplifying Cross-Channel Order Fulfillment

LUCKNOW, India, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CedCommerce, a leading multichannel enabler, proudly launches the CedCommerce MCF Connector, designed to streamline cross-channel order fulfillment for non-Amazon sellers.

CedCommerce MCF Connector is a game-changing solution that streamlines eCommerce channels with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency to merchants. Moreover, by automatically connecting existing products with their Amazon MCF equivalents based on SKUs and barcodes, the CedCommerce MCF Connector eliminates manual efforts, thereby improving operational efficiency by simplifying the listing process.

With CedCommerce MCF Connector, merchants can connect their Shopify, eBay, TikTok Shop, or custom platforms with Amazon MCF. This centralized platform allows for streamlined order and inventory management, eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Order Fulfillment

CedCommerce MCF Connector offers a range of advanced features to optimize order fulfillment processes:

Seamless Integration: Effortlessly merge sales channels with Amazon MCF for streamlined order fulfillment. Customers can easily manage their orders and inventory from one place.

Blank Box: Customers can choose to ship their orders in unbranded packaging, which protects their brand identity. They can also choose to Block Amazon Logistics if they want to ship their orders by other carriers.

Kitting: Easily fulfill bundled product orders by kitting with Amazon MCF products directly within the app. Manage orders seamlessly.

Early Tracking Number (ETN): Enhance customer experience with early tracking numbers, assigned before shipment for transparency.

Inventory & Order Management: Stay updated on inventory with real-time updates. App intelligently handles orders based on inventory. Sync or cancel orders easily.

Shipment Management: Efficiently handle shipments with early tracking and advanced Amazon MCF features. App covers Fill or Kill, Fill All Available, and Fill All for comprehensive management.

Abhishek Jaiswal , CEO and co-founder of CedCommerce, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "Efficient order fulfillment is paramount in today's eCommerce landscape. Having recognized this imperative, we have now partnered with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF). By leveraging Amazon MCF's expansive infrastructure, sellers can extend their reach beyond the platform while ensuring swift and reliable order fulfillment. Real-time order tracking and cost-effective pricing further amplify the appeal of MCF, elevating the customer experience and operational prowess.

But efficient fulfillment is only part of the equation. To truly succeed, sellers require a robust solution capable of navigating the complexities of inventory management with unwavering precision. Our latest innovation, CedCommerce MCF Connector, is meticulously crafted to serve as the backbone of seamless integration between sellers and Amazon's formidable fulfillment network."

CedCommerce MCF Connector automates order management and inventory, allowing merchants to fulfill orders through third-party logistics and ship in unbranded packaging, enhancing efficiency and customer experience across multiple platforms.

About CedCommerce

CedCommerce is a leading multichannel enabler that helps online merchants expand their business to international marketplaces like Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Google, TikTok, Meta and much more via secure, optimized, and scalable integration tools and technologies paired with unparalleled capabilities of AI. With 50+ sales channel tools for Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, BigCommerce, OpenCart, and Prestashop, over 40,000 merchants across the globe have benefited from CedCommerce's multichannel capabilities. Highly recommended by G2, Trustpilot, Capterra, Web retailer, Cuspera, and Serchen, CedCommerce enables smooth merchant onboarding and streamlined product data feed flow.

About Amazon MCF

Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) is a service provided by Amazon that allows sellers to fulfill orders from sales channels outside of Amazon's platform, using Amazon's extensive fulfillment network. With fast and reliable order fulfillment, real-time order tracking, and cost-effective pricing, Amazon MCF empowers sellers to enhance their customer experience and streamline their operations.

