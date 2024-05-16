Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.05.2024

WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Frankfurt
16.05.24
08:01 Uhr
7,220 Euro
-0,030
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
7,2807,36013:51
PR Newswire
16.05.2024 | 12:42
93 Leser
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16 May 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 15 May 2024, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 47,200 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.33 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 47,200 common shares, representing 0.019% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePhilip Broadley
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeCommon Shares of US$0.50 eachISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£6.333729,151
£6.3318,049
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

47,200

£298,883.99

e)Date of the transaction2024-05-15
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

16 May 2024

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


