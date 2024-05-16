Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company") or ("LHL")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16 May 2024
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company announces that on 15 May 2024, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 47,200 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.33 per share.
Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 47,200 common shares, representing 0.019% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Broadley
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 eachISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
47,200
£298,883.99
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-05-15
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
16 May 2024
+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com