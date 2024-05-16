Dispel Appoints Dean Macris to Serve as Chief Information Security Officer

Previous roles include Cyber Technical Director for Naval Special Warfare and manager of General Dynamic Electric Boat's largest classified information system

Dispel Appoints Dean Macris

"Given the environments our systems are being asked to operate in, we needed someone who recognized cybersecurity was not only a programming and process problem, but also an electromagnetic problem," said Chris DiLorenzo, Dispel's CTO. "Dean has that firsthand knowledge."

Dean brings extensive cybersecurity experience to Dispel in both operational technology and information technology. His previous responsibilities include serving as the Theater Operations Officer of U.S. Forces Korea; Cyber Technical Director for Naval Special Warfare; managing General Dynamics Electric Boat company's Signature Secret Network, their largest classified information system; and teaching as an instructor of Cyber Systems at the United States Coast Guard Academy, where he led the development of the Seagoing Vessel Testbed (SVT) for Industrial Controls that sits in the Control Environment Laboratory Resource (CELR). Dean continues his service as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy.

Dean's responsibilities shall include contributing to engineering and product design throughout the system lifecycle. "We wanted someone who would work to meet the spirit, as well as the letter, of cybersecurity standards," said Ian Schmertzler, Dispel's President and Co-founder. "That is not only the right thing to do, but also a competitive differentiator in our markets."

Dean holds a BS in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. Continuing his studies, Dean is a National Security and Strategic Studies Master's student at the U.S. Naval War College and a Computer Engineering PhD student at the University of Rhode Island.

About Dispel

Dispel is a leading provider of zero-trust remote access, data streaming, managed attribution, and DMZ unification for industrial control systems. Founded in 2015, Dispel serves clients representing roughly half a trillion dollars in annual manufactured output worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dispel.com.

