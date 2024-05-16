Motos America Inc.: Motos America Enters Iconic Santa Monica Market as Dealership Network Continues to Grow

Triumph Santa Monica dealership represents the 13th location in the network

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2024 / Motos America Inc. (OTC PINK:MTAM)("Company"), a premium motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand, announces the latest addition to its nationwide dealership network, Triumph Santa Monica.

Motos America CEO Vance Harrison stated, "Expanding our footprint in the Santa Monica market is a significant milestone for the Company, both in terms of validation, and the potential revenue impact derived from its thriving motorcycle enthusiast community. We are grateful for the ongoing growth of our nationwide network and remain dedicated to delivering excellence in the premium powersports industry while building long-term shareholder value."

Triumph Santa Monica, located on historic Santa Monica Blvd, is the region's premier Triumph Flagship store. As a full-service dealership the location provides financing, sales, maintenance, customization, and parts for a robust inventory of new and pre-owned motorcycles. Santa Monica is a coastal city west of downtown Los Angeles widely known as the centerpiece of sunny California with its legendary beaches fringed by Palisades Park overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

As Motos America continues to expand, it is actively seeking talented individuals to join its team. The Company is hiring for a variety of positions, including sales associates, service technicians, and managerial roles. Interested candidates are encouraged to make their mark in the motorsport industry by emailing their interest and/or resumes to jobs@motosamerica.com.

About Motos America

Motos America Inc. is a premium European motorcycle dealership consolidation company and lifestyle brand. The Company purchases and operates powersports dealerships, with an emphasis on European luxury motorcycle brands. For more information about Motos America and our dealerships, please visit the company website at https://www.MotosAmerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy, future revenues and anticipated costs and expenses. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, those statements including the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes" and similar language. Our actual results may differ significantly from those projected in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to the forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

