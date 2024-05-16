Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Reports Revenue of $2.2 Million and Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of 2024

Sales through new online portal increase 31% over the same period last year

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 increases to 74.5%

from 72.7% for the same period last year

Reports steady progress on reimbursement strategy

for the CompuFlo® Epidural System

ROSELAND, N.J., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today provides a business update and announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and President of Milestone Scientific, stated, "I am pleased to report our domestic, direct sales strategy within our dental segment has proven effective, as a result of our new online sales portal, which recorded growth of 31% over the same period last year. As a result of the direct sales model, gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 increased to 74.5% from 72.7% for the same period last year. Although our revenue was relatively flat over the same period last year, this was largely a reflection of a reserve reversal in the first quarter of 2023, coupled with a decline in international sales during the first quarter of 2024. As previously disclosed, our focus in 2023 and early 2024 was on the domestic front; however, we have renewed our international focus heading into 2024 and anticipate improvement this year. Overall, we believe we have built a solid, scalable, high-margin dental business and are encouraged by the outlook for 2024."

"Within our medical segment, we continue to advance our CompuFlo® Epidural System, including the commencement of disposable sales with PRC Alliance Pain Relief Center in Florida, which operates seven offices and an ambulatory surgical center (ASC), as well as Omaha Pain Physicians, a comprehensive medical pain management center in Omaha, NE. Both of these rollouts followed successful evaluation periods and 100% clinical success with zero epidural punctures. While the addition of these clinics provides further validation of our technology and strategy, the true value lies in the support these and other clinics are providing in advancing our reimbursement strategy. We have now submitted more than 160 claims to payor systems, including a variety of Medicare jurisdictions, using CPT 0777T, which builds support for our goal of reimbursement of CompuFlo. Overall, we are making meaningful progress on this initiative and I look forward to providing further updates."

"In addition to the improved margins within our dental segment, we continue to carefully manage our expenses. Our dental business continues to generate positive cash flow on a standalone basis and we remain focused on achieving our goal of positive cash flow company wide. Moreover, we have maintained a solid balance sheet and ended the quarter with over $5 million of cash and marketable securities, which we believe provides us sufficient resources to execute on our growth strategy."

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, revenues were approximately $2.2 million and $2.6 million, respectively. As of January 3, 2023 the Company launched an E-Commerce platform, selling and shipping the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System® (STA) and handpieces directly to end users, including dental offices and dental groups, to replace its previous U.S. distribution arrangement with Henry Schein. The U.S. E-commerce revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $1.3 million compared to $989,000 at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded no revenue from other U.S. distributors for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to approximately $219,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company terminated all non-exclusive agreements with other distributors in the US in September 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, international revenue was approximately $930,000, a decrease of $274,000, compared to March 31, 2023.

Gross profit for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $1.7 million or 75% of revenue versus $1.9 million or 73% of revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase in gross profit margin was due to higher margin sales with the launch of the new online store. Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was approximately $(1.5) million versus approximately $(1.3) million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net loss was approximately $(1.4) million, or $(0.02) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, versus net loss of $(1.3) million, or $(0.02) per share, for the comparable period in 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term securities of approximately $5.0 million and working capital of approximately $7.2 million.

(tables follow)



MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,005,477 $ 2,977,713 Marketable securities 1,000,000 2,976,573 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,000, respectively 661,838 312,664 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 863,589 517,785 Inventories 2,860,029 2,638,186 Advances on contracts 1,421,120 1,371,548 Total current assets 10,812,053 10,794,469 Furniture, fixtures and equipment, net 8,023 10,024 Intangibles, net 168,956 178,636 Right of use assets finance lease 6,835 8,998 Right of use assets operating lease 330,769 355,235 Other assets 24,150 24,150 Total assets $ 11,350,786 $ 11,371,512 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,105,589 $ 689,604 Accounts payable, related party 789,317 410,512 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,241,403 1,511,717 Accrued expenses, related party 170,720 137,189 Accrued Liabilities noncontrolling interest 214,000 214,000 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 8,219 10,264 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 107,355 103,427 Total current liabilities 3,636,603 3,076,713 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities - 434 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 253,774 281,853 Total liabilities $ 3,890,377 $ 3,359,000 Commitments Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.001; authorized 100,000,000 shares; 76,632,279 shares issued and 76,598,946 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 shares; 75,881,840 shares issued and 75,848,507 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023; 76,632 75,881 Additional paid in capital 133,075,331 132,187,656 Accumulated deficit (124,780,038 ) (123,339,509 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 33,333 shares (911,516 ) (911,516 ) Total Milestone Scientific, Inc. stockholders' equity 7,460,409 8,012,512 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,350,786 $ 11,371,512