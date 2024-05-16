TUCKER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS), a leading North American specialty building products distributor, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Yvon Building Supply, Inc., Yvon Insulation Corporation, Yvon Insulation Windsor, Laminated Glass Technologies, Inc., and Right Fit Foam Insulation Ltd. (collectively "Yvon" or the "Company") for an aggregate purchase price of up to CAD$196.5 million (subject to certain conditions and customary adjustments). This transaction is expected to close in July 2024 and is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

For over 10 years, Yvon has provided high-quality building supplies and has been a trusted partner to customers throughout Greater Toronto and Ontario. With seven locations across Ontario, Yvon provides drywall, insulation, steel, ceilings and other complementary products and related services, including installed insulation. For the twelve months ended February 29, 2024, Yvon generated net revenues in excess of CAD$190 million.

John C. Turner, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of GMS, said, "We are excited about this opportunity to expand our presence in southern Ontario and look forward to welcoming the Yvon team of highly respected and knowledgeable building products professionals to GMS. Reflecting the continued execution of our growth strategy, we look forward to this transaction expanding our product and service offerings, including further expanding our Complementary Products category, in the fast-growing Greater Toronto Area and throughout southern Ontario."

Tom Scott, President of Yvon, added, "This acquisition is an exciting next chapter for the Yvon team. With shared values and a strong commitment to delivering outstanding customer service, joining with an industry leader like GMS represents an exciting growth opportunity for the combined business and an opportunity to better serve our customers with expanded service and product offerings."

Transaction Details, Leadership and Closing

GMS expects to fund this transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its established revolving credit facility.

Following the close of the transaction, the newly acquired businesses are expected to continue to operate under their existing brand names and under the leadership of current Yvon President, Mr. Scott. In addition, Yvon will partner with GMS Canada's Watson and Blair brands in the local market.

About GMS

Founded in 1971, GMS operates a network of over 300 distribution centers with extensive product offerings of Wallboard, Ceilings, Steel Framing and Complementary Products. In addition, GMS operates more than 100 tool sales, rental and service centers, providing a comprehensive selection of building products and solutions for its residential and commercial contractor customer base across the United States and Canada. The Company's unique operating model combines the benefits of a national platform and strategy with a local go-to-market focus, enabling GMS to generate significant economies of scale while maintaining high levels of customer service.

For more information about GMS, please visit www.gms.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information -

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. The following important factors could cause the future results, to differ: the company's growth strategy, changes in economic or industry conditions, competition, inflation and deflation, input costs, timing and integration of acquisitions, timing and implementation of price increases for the Company's products, consumer markets, and other factors identified our filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectation or otherwise.

